Battling <p> tags and shape-outside: ellipse

I wish the forum wouldn’t leap to posting my thread before I’ve finished composing it. Anyway. Below is my mangled poem after attempting to use <p> tags. The one I could not discipline is the break between “A wise man once said” and “He who is content with himself”. There is not supposed to be a space between those two lines… I give up. Help please.

And the larger issue since taking a perfectly formatted poem to this state of asymmetry is that my carefully tweaked ellipse is a ruin. If there’s anyone brave enough to tackle that demon I’ll dedicate the poem to him/her. Thank you.