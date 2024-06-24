Battling <p> tags and shape-outside: ellipse

HTML & CSS
1

I wish the forum wouldn’t leap to posting my thread before I’ve finished composing it. Anyway. Below is my mangled poem after attempting to use <p> tags. The one I could not discipline is the break between “A wise man once said” and “He who is content with himself”. There is not supposed to be a space between those two lines… I give up. Help please.

And the larger issue since taking a perfectly formatted poem to this state of asymmetry is that my carefully tweaked ellipse is a ruin. If there’s anyone brave enough to tackle that demon I’ll dedicate the poem to him/her. Thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
  <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

  <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">

  <title>__(shape-outside: ellipse) &#7172; by semicodin</title>

<style>

p {line-height: 1}
u {text-decoration: underline}
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.blu {color: blue}
.crim {color: crimson}

body {
    width: 950px;
    margin: 0;  /* note this doesn’t work with FLOATS :( */
    padding: 0;
    border: 0;
    outline: 0;
    color: black;
    font-size: 100%;
    background: transparent;
    vertical-align: text-top;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: 600;
}

.blu {color: blue}
.crim {color: crimson}
.blub {color: blue; font-weight: bold;}
.break {margin-top: 2.38rem}
.break2 {margin-top: 0rem}

.centindent1 {
    text-align: center;
    margin-top: 3.5rem;
}
aside {
    padding: 1.5rem 5rem 1.5rem 5rem;
    margin-bottom: 6rem;
    background-image: url("https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczMPUBfBE6q_7DuPDZg-SeMrTwp-mUqfXKTvRVEPar_avikeVcibjtzA4r4Dqyz4VB2SmfraFHCp90aaSBvsAGRcXT4YnmrFWNEkeQwdDCzP-kgTOQ=w950-h950");
    width: 950px;
    height: 950px;
}
.notes {
    margin: 0;
    font-style: normal;
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.henpen {
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    margin-top: 1.5rem;
    font-size: 4rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-family: 'Henny Penny', cursive;
}

td {
    padding-top: .4rem;
    padding-right: .4rem;
    padding-bottom: .4rem;
    padding-left: .7rem;
}

:root {
    --tab1color: #ffe5fe;
    --tab2color: teal;
    --tab3color: #caffff;
    --border-color: #000;
    /* this one above is the filter color that makes the top border*/
    --bottom-border-color: #000;
    /* no need to change*/
}

.tablabel3 {
    position: relative;
    text-align: center;
    border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
    color: black;
    padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 1.5;
    font-weight: bold;
    height: 67px;
    width: 250px;
    filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color));
}

.tab {
    display: flex;
    max-width: 950px;
    margin: auto;
    overflow: hidden;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 1;
    filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color));
    border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color);
}

.tab:after,
.tab:before {
    content: "";
    position: relative;
    z-index: 2;
    flex: 1;
    /*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/
    box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8);
    /* Try and match a color from the image*/
    mix-blend-mode: lighten;
    /* merge the box shadow above with the background */
    /* this is necessary or a gap will show */
}

.tab:before {
    box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
}

.tab:after {
    border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
    margin-left: -9px;
}

.tab:before {
    border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
    margin-right: -9px;
}

.tablabel3:before {
    content: "";
    pointer-events: none;
    position: absolute;
    inset: 0 0 0 0;
    z-index: -1;
    background: var(--tab2color) url("https://assets.codepen.io/74047/PARCHMENT-A.jpg");
    background-position: -3px -8px;
    transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
    border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
}

.bkdimg2 {
    position: relative;
    background: none;
    overflow: hidden;
    margin-top: 1rem;
    margin-bottom: -2px;
    /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
}

.ctr{
    pointer-events:none;
}
.ctr a{
    pointer-events:initial;
}

.ctr {
    position: absolute;
    inset: 0 0 0 0;
}

.ctr2 {z-index: 3}
.ctrmid {z-index: 2}
.ctr3 {z-index: 1}

.ctr2 .tab:before {
    flex: 0 0 65px;
}

.ctr3 .tab:after {
    flex: 0 0 65px;
}


.tab1active .ctr,
.tab2active .ctr,
.tab3active .ctr {
    position: absolute;
}

.tab1active .ctr2,
.tab2active .ctrmid,
.tab3active .ctr3 {
    position: relative;
    z-index: 4;
}

.tab3active .ctr2 {
    z-index: 1;
}

/* ━━━ BACKGROUND & POEM-A ━━━ */

.indent {
    margin: 0 0 0 6.26rem
}

.tab a {
    transform: translateY(-8px);
    display: flex;
    text-align: center;
    justify-content: center;
}

.tab a:link {
    color: black;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.tab a:visited {
    color: black;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.redlink a:link {
    color: crimson;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.redlink a:visited {
    color: crimson;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.leada {
    color: black;
    margin-top: 3.13rem;
    text-align: center;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 3rem;
    line-height: 3.25rem;
}

.leadb {
    text-align: center;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 2.5rem;
    line-height: 3rem;
}

.leadc {
    text-align: center;
    font-style: normal;
    margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.5rem;
}

.poem-a {
    margin-top: 3.13rem;
    margin-left: 5%;
    margin-right: 5%;
    margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
    font-style: normal;
    text-align: left;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.parch {
    background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOwNR1n9BJD_duNlaAmcp9BoDYm5xk-k0tBWV70BcThwR3CVkHBHXOFuHk-pHqtEROpyLL8B8314huJJUfMvey2_8iqUPGZlvSt8NSlKERCbdBZbw=w890-h1080');
    background-size: 100% 100%;
    padding: 1rem;
    background-position: 0 -10px;
}

p.circle {
    clear: both;
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0rem 0;
}

.circle:before {
    content: "";
    float: left;
    shape-outside: ellipse(60% 30% at left);
    width: 110px;
    height: 370px;
    margin-top: 0rem;
  /*  margin-top: -3rem; */
}

.circle2:before {
    margin-top: 2rem;
    content: "";
    height: 580px;
}

.cinlink a:link {
    color: #611205;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.cinlink a:visited {
    color: #611205;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.foot {
    color: #ffffee;   /* ivory */
    margin-top: 1rem;
    text-align: left;
    font-style: normal;
    margin-bottom: 3.13rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
}
.contact {
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0rem 0rem 4rem 0rem;
      background-color: #d7bd82;
      font-style: normal;
      text-align: left;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 2.38rem;
      font-weight: bold;
}
.here {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    padding-top: 5rem;
    margin: 0rem 0 1rem 0;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 4rem;
    line-height: 1.1;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.tiny {
    color: #888888;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 1rem 4rem 1rem 4rem;
    font-family: '1 prime', monospace;
    font-size: 1rem;
    line-height: 1.13rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.nothanks {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 0rem 4rem 1rem 4rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.quest {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 2.25rem 2rem 2.25rem 2rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 3rem;
    line-height: 1.05;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.end {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 1rem 4rem 2.5rem 4rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.clambu35 {
	color: blue;
	font-style: italic;
	font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
    font-size: 3.5rem;
    font-weight: 900;
}

a:active {color: blue}
a:hover {color: crimson}
a:link {color: blue}
a:visited {color: blue}

/*▬▬▬▬▬▬ END CSS ▬▬▬▬▬▬*/

</style>
</head>

<body>

<aside>
<div class="centindent1">
<a href="https://web.dev/articles/shapes-getting-started">Read Razvan Caliman&rsquo;s 23-Page<br>
Primer on the CSS shape-outside</a> 
</div><!-- CLOSING CENTINDENT1 -->
<div class="notes">
<a href="https://web.dev/articles/shapes-getting-started">property</a>. I&rsquo;ve included the entire article as a .PDF in your .ZIP file — it&rsquo;s good! The <span class="crim"><span class="undr">shape-outside: ellipse</span> shown here</span> allowed me to create two virtual ellipses for the poem to flow around. See <a href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/vault/shape-outside_(URL)_01.html">this page of mine</a> for more detail about shape-outside. 
<div class="break">
The goal for this particular page was to <i>stylishly</i> move the text around an area of the parchment background that was too dark for black text. What I couldn&rsquo;t have antcipated is the effect &ldquo;sculpting&rdquo; the text in this fashion would have upon the poem itself! There is a relationship between the two &ldquo;waves&rdquo; created by the <span class="crim"><span class="undr">space-outside: ellipse</span></span> used to form them: The resulting two stanzas of the poem draw from their shape new depth!
</div><!-- CLOSING BREAK -->
<div class="henpen">semicodin</div>
</div><!-- CLOSING NOTES -->
</aside>

  <div class="bkdimg2 tab1active">
    <div class="ctr ctr2">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Merton">T. Merton</a></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctrmid">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuang_Zhou">Chuang Tzu</a></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctr3">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuangzi_(book)">&ldquo;Zhuangzi&rdquo;</a></span></div>
    </div>
  </div>

  <div class="parch">

    <div class="poem-a">

      <div class="leada">
        &ldquo;The Empty Boat&rdquo;
      </div>
      <div class="leadb">
        From <i>&ldquo;The Way of Chuang Tzu&rdquo;</i>
      </div>
      <div class="leadc">
        Interpreted by Thomas Merton, Trappist Monk<br>
        1915-1968
      </div>

      <div class="twrap1">
        <p class="circle">
          He who rules men lives in confusion;<br>
          He who is ruled by men lives in sorrow.<br>
          Yao therefore desired<br>
          Neither to influence others<br>
          Nor to be influenced by them.<br>
          The way to get clear of confusion<br>
          And free of sorrow<br>
          Is to live with Tao<br>
          In the land of the great Void.</p>
        
        <p class="circle circle2">
          If a man is crossing a river<br>
          And an empty boat collides with his own skiff,<br>
          Even though he be a bad-tempered man<br>
          He will not become very angry.<br>
          But if he sees a man in the boat,<br>
          He will shout at him to steer clear.<br>
          If the shout is not heard, he will shout again,<br>
          And yet again, and begin cursing.<br>
          And all because there is somebody in the boat.<br>
          Yet if the boat were empty,<br>
          He would not be shouting, and not angry.</p>
                </div><!-- ENDING TWRAP1 -->

<p class="break"></p>
      <div class="indent">
        If you can empty your own boat<br>
        Crossing the river of the world,<br>
        No one will oppose you,<br>
        No one will seek to harm you.<br>
      </div>

      <p class="break">
      The straight tree is the first to be cut down,<br>
      The spring of clear water is the first to be drained dry.<br>
      If you wish to improve your wisdom<br>
      And shame the ignorant,<br>
      To cultivate your character<br>
      And outshine others;<br>
      A light will shine around you<br>
      As if you had swallowed the sun and the moon:<br>
      You will not avoid calamity.</p>
      

      <p class="break">A wise man has said:</p>

      <div class="indent">
        &ldquo;He who is content with himself<br>
        Has done a worthless work.<br>
        Achievement is the beginning of failure.<br>
        Fame is the beginning of disgrace.&rdquo;
      </div>
      <p class="break">
      Who can free himself from achievement<br>
      And from fame, descend and be lost<br>
      Amid the masses of men?<br>
      He will flow like Tao, unseen,<br>
      He will go about like Life itself
      With no name and no home.<br>
      Simple is he, without distinction.<br>
      To all appearances he is a fool.<br>
      His steps leave no trace. He has no power.<br>
      He achieves nothing, has no reputation.<br>
      Since he judges no one<br>
      No one judges him.</p>
      <p class="break"></p>
      <div class="indent">Such is the perfect man:<br>
        His boat is empty.
      </div>

      <p class="foot">
      [xx. 2.]<br>
      [xx. 2, 4.]<br>
      114<br>
      115
      </p>
    </div> <!--  Closing POEM-A  -->
  </div> <!--  Closing PARCH  -->

    <div class="contact">

    <div class="here">
    <p class="cinlink">
    <a href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/(shape-outside_ellipse)_01">
Code Here.</a>
    </p>
    </div>

    <div class="nothanks">
All &lt;p&gt; tags by Writ of Order:<br>
Paul O&rsquo;Brien at the Sitepoint Forums.
    </div>

    <div class="quest">
Got Questions? You can PM me at<br>
    <a href="https://sitepoint.com/community/c/html-css/25">the Sitepoint Forums</a><span class="clambu35">!</span><br>
    </div>

    <div class="end">
CLICK HERE TO PROCEED<br>
    <a href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/toc.html">
TO THE TABLE OF CONTENTS</a>
    </div>

</div><!-- CLOSING CONTACT -->

</body>
</html>