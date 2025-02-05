Back to TOP Button With Smooth Scroll

Good morning
I would like to ensure that when we are on the home page and go down, it is possible to go back up via a small button.
I have to do this in layout.tsx?
Can you help me?
import { Analytics } from '@vercel/analytics/react';
import type { Metadata } from "next";
import { Poppins } from "next/font/google";
import "./globals.css";
import Footer from '@/components/Footer';
// import CookieConsentBanner from "@/components/CookieConsentBanner";
const font = Poppins(
{ subsets: ["latin"],
weight: '400'
}
);
export const metadata: Metadata = {
title: "ShopiX Optimisez votre activité",
description: "Créez, développez et faites évoluer votre entreprise",
icons: {
icon: '/favicon.ico',
},
};
export default function RootLayout({
children,
}: Readonly<{
children: React.ReactNode;
}>) {
return (
<html lang="fr">
<body
suppressHydrationWarning={true}
className={font.className}>
<Analytics />
{children}
{/* <CookieConsentBanner /> */}
<Footer />
</body>
</html>
);
}