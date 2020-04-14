Clickable link which is on the center horizontally and on the bottom vertically

I have a page at http://form.kr/dest/footer.php

Since the main contents of the page is dynamic, you can see short contents at http://form.kr/dest/footer.php?length=short and long contents at http://form.kr/dest/footer.php?length=long

If you click on bottom of the page, it will go to google.com because there is stickyBottom going to google.com

You can click any links at http://form.kr/dest/footer.php?length=short because main contents is short.

However, you cannot click the link to sitepoint. because it is always on the bottom at http://form.kr/dest/footer.php?length=long.

Although some cnn links which are going to cnn.com is sometimes hidden by the stickBottom, It’s okay because it is clickable when all scroll is downed.

But the link which is going to site point in the footer is not clickable.

The sitepoint link is always on the bottom and centered horizontally

I try to add “z-index:2” on the sitepoint link for making it clickable. but it seems not to work as I expected.

Can I make it clickable by your help?