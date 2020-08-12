Autoload files using composer in php website projects

Just a heads up, you should probably hide your API keys.
You should use:
require_once 'vendor/autoload.php'
Thanks @RiversideRocks i did hid my keys,
The use of
require_once 'vendor/autoload.php' should be placed where?
and what about this
require_once 'path/requests/library/Requests.php';
it will throw an error since the path/requests/ library even the vendor folder does not exits in any of my website files
From the documentation this is what they said
your PHP app must have the capability to implement HTTP requests . You could write the code to add that capability to your PHP app, but it makes more sense to use the Requests package, which provides useful helper functions.
so i want to possibly know either of these two things or at best know all the two of them for future projects
how to make use of the Composer they talked about in my website files to autoload php files throughout my website.
How to write my own code to make HTTP request without the need for any dependencies or library
Did you install the package with composer?
nop i did not, i dont even know how to go about the installation, and secondly do i really need it installed? since all am building is a website folder full of php files and html that i will upload to my webhost server, is not meant for my local machine, just test running with xampp and MAMP
I recommend that you use composer in development. It makes life easier as you don’t have to download files “by hand”.
This looks like the file you would use for windows:
https://getcomposer.org/Composer-Setup.exe
What came to my mind was using the method we all use for javascript src method to enable jquery. Like i should download the full folder called composer with its subfolders called vendor and then download any of the Request package and put it inside the vendor folder and then use this code in any of my php files
require_once 'path/requests/library/Requests.php';
But i figured out thats not how it works
I have downloaded the exe file, after setup whats next?
Open the command prompt and run
composer (your package name here) in the directory that you plan to use it in.
It asked for the php.exe to use and i selected one that is in my MAMP/php-7.20/php.exe
Can you type
composer --version in the Command Prompt?
Does this need to work with internet?
and you mean i should do this in my command prompt?
composer require rmccue/requests
Yes, that should work.
I need internet enabled on my laptop right?
Thats what i got
C:\Users\Dolla>composer --version
Composer version 1.10.10 2020-08-03 11:35:19
when i typed this in the command prompt and clicked entered nothing happend
composer require rmccue/requests
@RiversideRocks after the download and everything, how do i locate the /vendor folder in my machine and mostly how do i move these folder to my webhost knowing thats where it belongs, not in my local MAMP or XAMPP machine?
Perfectly i think it worked, i now fully understand the use of composer, after i found where the folder was in my computer i copied the entire vendor folder into my website files and then required the request.php file according to the file path, and it worked,
So i can just move everything now to my website host including the vendor files?
Hope this does not have any security issues especially with the request.php file i dont even know the code it has inside it.
Just that am still having issues with
cURL error 60: SSL certificate problem: self signed certificate in certificate chain
I think is a malfunction with MAMP
Yes
Well yes, that’s always a risk when using third party code. It wouldn’t hurt to go through the code and check it isn’t doing anything harmful.
That’s not a malfunction of MAMP, that is cURL saying that whatever you want to connect to doesn’t have an SSL certificate that was signed by a trusted SSL signer. Best option here is to contact them and get them to install a proper certificates, especially now with free certs from parties like Let’s Encrypt.
Alternative you can tell cURL to ignore it, but I’d only use as a last resort when all else has failed.