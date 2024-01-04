Re: "Upgrade" to PHPSpreadsheet

Maybe this is old news and you folks have already got this figured out but does anyone find it odd that you need to go to such extreme archaic measure(DOS) to use something(PHPSpreadsheet) that is now dependent on “next level” (Composer) with an http proxy (on local PC) when it used to be in just a zipped directory (phpexcel) you could download into any project… Wow, talk about progress.

As I understand it (using DOS commands) once Composer has downloaded PHPSpreadsheet it will create a vendor/autoload.php directory/file that is then further used to access the program. You can then upload these created files to a host online.

I have made many sites over the years that use phpexcel to generate reports that now need to be reworked for php 8+ changes.

Anyone else dealing with this?