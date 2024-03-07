Need help understanding the use of Composer for PHP libraries

hi there everyone!

In the past, I’ve always downloaded a library from Github, added it to my includes directory then required the necessary files in my scripts but it seems that today, Composer is the only way you should handle using these libraries and scripts.

When installing something via Composer for use in a PHP script, does this mean it will load this library for any executed PHP script or do you still have to require a file(the instructions don’t mention requiring a file after composer install)? If it’s loading for all PHP scripts, isn’t that less efficient? Is it for all users on that server or just the web directory that it was installed in?

Any help understanding the benefits and cautions of using Composer to add these scripts would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks for your time!