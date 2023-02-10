ASP.net upload image resize code

I am using this upload image code for ASP.net. In some cases, it doesn’t downsize the file size much at all and in some cases, it makes the image size larger.
This is ASP.Net code, not ASP classic. I am sure @m_hutley would be glad to see that!!
Any help to improve the codes ability to make images smaller is appreciated. The entire code is here except my upload paths I changed. Thanks
Protected Sub btnUpload_Click(ByVal sender As Object, ByVal e As System.EventArgs)
Dim strFileName As String = String.Format("Photo{0}.jpg", hdnAgentID.value)
If fupPhoto.HasFile Then
Try
If fupPhoto.PostedFile.ContentLength <= 10000000 Then
fupPhoto.SaveAs("M:\my path\" & strFileName)
resizeImage("M:\my path & strFileName)
End If
Catch ex As Exception
lblAlert.Text = "ERROR: " & ex.ToString()
End Try
hdnPhotoURL.Value = String.Format(https://websiteaddress/uploads/{0}, strFileName)
End If
strFileName = String.Format("Logo{0}.jpg", hdnAgentID.Value)
If fupLogo.HasFile Then
Try
If fupLogo.PostedFile.ContentLength <= 10000000 Then
fupLogo.SaveAs("M:\my path\" & strFileName)
resizeImage("M:\my path\" & strFileName)
End If
Catch ex As Exception
lblAlert.Text = "ERROR: " & ex.ToString()
End Try
hdnLogoURL.Value = String.Format(https://websiteaddress/uploads/{0}, strFileName)
End If
'Update UI and Create JS to populate the fields on members.asp
pnlMain.Visible = true
litJS.visible = true
End Sub
Private Sub resizeImage(ByVal location As String)
' Get the source bitmap.
Dim bm_source As Bitmap = system.drawing.image.fromfile(location)
If bm_source.Width > 450 Then
Dim PercentageScaleWidth As Decimal = 450 / bm_source.Width
' Make a bitmap for the result.
Dim bm_dest As New Bitmap( _
CInt(bm_source.Width * PercentageScaleWidth), _
CInt(bm_source.Height * PercentageScaleWidth))
' Make a Graphics object for the result Bitmap.
Dim gr_dest As Graphics = Graphics.FromImage(bm_dest)
' Copy the source image into the destination bitmap.
gr_dest.DrawImage(bm_source, 0, 0, _
bm_dest.Width + 1, _
bm_dest.Height + 1)
' Save the result.
bm_source.Dispose()
bm_source = Nothing
Threading.Thread.Sleep(1000)
bm_dest.Save(location)
bm_dest.Dispose()
bm_dest = Nothing
gr_dest.Dispose()
gr_dest = Nothing
else
bm_source.Dispose()
bm_source = Nothing
End If
End Sub