Resizing images using database and dropdowns

I use the following code in asp to change the image size of the images that draw to the page.

It works fine!

However, is there a more effecient way or more technically correct way to do this using javascript or Jason or whatever?

I want to fine tune and learn other ways and would appreciate your thoughts and other ways to do something that works.

Thank you.

I use these dropdowns to select the image size. It’s then stored in the database.

<tr> <td align="center" bgcolor="#c4d7dd" height="23">Photo Image Size<br /> <select name="PhotoSize"> <option selected value="<%=objRS("PhotoSize")%>"><%=objrs("PhotoSize")%></option> <option value="Small">Small</option> <option value="Medium Small">Medium Small</option> <option value="Medium">Medium</option> <option value="Medium Large">Medium Large</option> <option value="Large">Large</option> </select> </td></tr><tr> <td align="center">Logo Image Size<br /> <select name="LogoSize"> <option selected value="<%=objRS("LogoSize")%>"><%=objrs("LogoSize")%></option> <option value="Small">Small</option> <option value="Medium Small">Medium Small</option> <option value="Medium">Medium</option> <option value="Medium Large">Medium Large</option> <option value="Large">Large</option> </select> </td> </tr> <tr>

I then use this asp code to read the database for the size.

<%if rs("photosize") = "Small" then%> <style> img.resize{ max-height:100px; max-width:100px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("PhotoSize") = "Medium Small" then%> <style> img.resize{ max-height:150px; max-width:150px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("photosize") = "Medium" then%> <style> img.resize{ max-height:250px; max-width:250px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("photosize") = "Medium Large" then%> <style> img.resize{ max-height:325px; max-width:325px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("photosize") = "Large" then%> <style> img.resize{ max-height:450px; max-width:450px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("Logosize") = "Small" then%> <style> img.resize2{ max-height:100px; max-width:100px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if objrs("Logosize") = "Medium Small" then%> <style> img.resize2{ max-height:150px; max-width:150px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("Logosize") = "Medium" then%> <style> img.resize2{ max-height:250px; max-width:250px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("Logosize") = "Medium Large" then%> <style> img.resize2{ max-height:325px; max-width:325px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %> <%if rs("Logosize") = "Large" then%> <style> img.resize2{ max-height:450px; max-width:450px; height:auto; width:auto; } </style> <%end if %>

And then in my html code I use class resize and resize2 to draw the image to the page.

<img class=""resize"" src = "database location"