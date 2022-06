Arrays in a for loop?

I have

Array ( [0] => Array ( [power_supply_id] => 1 [power_strip_id] => 1 [receptacle_id] => [outlett_placement] => 7 [circuit_breaker_id] => [power_panel_id] => [pdu_id] => ) )

and am using this

for ($x = 1; $x <= 2; $x++) { if(sizeof($power_supplies) >= 1) { foreach($power_supplies AS $power_supply) { ... ... .... } } }

Each device can have 2 power supplies, but only 1 is present (the array)… how do I alter the foreach loop so I can target the one in the array?

I tried

foreach($power_supplies[$x - 1] AS $power_supply)

to no avail.