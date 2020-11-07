For loop in a foreach?

I have

foreach ($cb_result as $value) { echo '<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>'; }

which results in

<image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/> <image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/> <image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/> <image href="../images/circuit_breaker_icon.png" x="75" y="225"/>

The problem is that those images overlap each other and wanted to add 50 to each x value in the four images to avoid this like