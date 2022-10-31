Loop in a loop

PHP
#1

I have

foreach(range(1,$row['group1_receptacles'] + $row['group2_receptacles'] + $row['group3_receptacles']) as $x)
{
  echo "<li>";
  echo '<div class="alert alert-primary border border-primary" role="alert">';
  echo '<nav aria-label="breadcrumb">';
  echo '<ol class="breadcrumb justify-content-center m-0">';
	foreach($power_trails AS $power_trail) {
		if($power_strip_id == $power_trail['power_strip_id']) { 
		  echo '<li class="breadcrumb-item">';
		  echo '<a href="../power_strips/show_power_strip.php?id='.$power_trail['power_strip_id'].'">';
		  echo '<img src="../../images/power_strip_icon.png" alt="Power" width="30">';
		  echo '</a>';		  
		  echo '</li>';		  
		}
	}
  echo '</ol>';
  echo '</nav>';
  echo '</div>';
  echo "</li>";
}

the result…

image
image760×965 53.1 KB

The fijrst foreach loops 10 times (tfhags right)
But I have 3 power trails with a power_strip_id of 4,
so why is the picture showing up in all and not 4?