Are web developers not as relevant right now? What is the deal?

I am a seasoned web application developer. My title has mainly been “frontend developer” professionally, although I am definitely fullstack-capable. I am mid-level to senior-level.

Sadly, I was affected by mass layoffs at my last company. Ever since, job searching has been a nightmare.

My tech stack is TypeScript; JavaScript; Vue (or Angular); Nuxt; NodeJS; JavaScript backend frameworks like Nest, Hono, and Express; SQL; RDBMS’s like Postgres and mySQL; cloud platforms like Azure, GCP, Heroku, Digital Ocean, amd Vultr; and Unix-like OS’s like Linux and Mac.

I seem to find roles for everything but this. I see more C#/.NET more than anything.

Is my tech stack not as relevant right now? Is it just a tech recession right now? Has AI already destroyed the job market? What is it?