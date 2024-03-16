I define breadcrumbs as a navigation helper, from the homepage to the current page.
There can be different methods to develop breadcrumbs:
Menu based
Homepage > Menu-link-level-1 (current webpage)
or:
Homepage > Menu-link-level-1 > Menu-link-level-2 (current webpage)
Last visited based
Homepage > last non-homepage webpage (if any) > Current webpage
URL alias “directories” based
With a URL like:
example.com/tress/evergreen/cedrus-libani
The breadcrumbs would be:
Homepage > Trees > Evergreen > Cedarus libani
I would argue that too long lists of breadcrumbs can “take over” the fold area, pushing down more important content such as the
<h1> of the webpage, a special block above the
<h1> such as
Call us now: +1 1-800-000-000 and alike and that this is especially important in mobile-first development.
Are breadcrumbs still important for SEO, especially nowadays were about 25%-50% of the users visit websites from mobile devices?