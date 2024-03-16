I define breadcrumbs as a navigation helper, from the homepage to the current page.

There can be different methods to develop breadcrumbs:

Menu based

Homepage > Menu-link-level-1 (current webpage)

or:

Homepage > Menu-link-level-1 > Menu-link-level-2 (current webpage)

Last visited based

Homepage > last non-homepage webpage (if any) > Current webpage

URL alias “directories” based

With a URL like:

example.com/tress/evergreen/cedrus-libani

The breadcrumbs would be:

Homepage > Trees > Evergreen > Cedarus libani

I would argue that too long lists of breadcrumbs can “take over” the fold area, pushing down more important content such as the <h1> of the webpage, a special block above the <h1> such as Call us now: +1 1-800-000-000 and alike and that this is especially important in mobile-first development.

Are breadcrumbs still important for SEO, especially nowadays were about 25%-50% of the users visit websites from mobile devices?