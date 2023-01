I’m working on a web app to sync an inventory that’s available via third-party API.

All records (about 10 thousand) have to be brought over into the local database (only one time), and then all records that have changed in the last 24 hours have to be updated daily (about 500).

The API will only return a maximum of 250 records per call.

How do I loop through these records, 250 at a time, to add/update them into the local database?