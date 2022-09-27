Any idea why I can't see two separate rectangles?

Jack_Tauson_Sr: Jack_Tauson_Sr: I think I would continue to use both X and Y as timescales.

I dont… understand this idea.

If I want to add a dot to this graph, I need two pieces of information for my new data point: The Temperature, and the Sales amount.

My data object will contain both of those values.

You’re telling me you want both of your axes to be timescales.

Your data contains exactly 1 time value.

2 != 1.

If I put the graph on the same piece of data, all of the dots will be on a diagonal line. Imagine if that graph was Temperature and Temperature. If my data value for temperature was 10, you’d put the dot at 10,10. If it was 18, you’d put the dot at 18,18…