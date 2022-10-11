Using a time scale instead of normal numbers

JavaScript
For this graph

The x axis goes from 0 to 360 and so does the random data.

I want to change it to a time scale representing a year with the 12 months and if you zoom in you see the days and finally the time in minutes.

The book I have gives me a few examples but the data also consists of dates. Do I have to convert my random numbers into date formats or create random time/date data to make it work?

        let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Date(2022,1,1) , Date.now]).range([0, width]).nice(),
            yScale = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 210]).range([height, 0]).nice(),
            newX = xScale,
            newY = yScale;

        var axBot = g.append("g")
         .attr("transform", "translate(0," + height + ")")
         .attr('id', 'x-axis')
         .call(d3.axisBottom().scale(xScale).tickSize(25));

Created a new Codepen for that:

Well if you want a time-based scale… it will need some time-based data to work off of :stuck_out_tongue:
Technically, numbers can be time data (Timestamps), but lets look at your scale:
let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Date(2022,1,1) , Date.now]).range([0, width]).nice(),
If you generate random numbers between 0 and 360 and interpolate them as dates, they will come out as random times in the first 6 minutes of January 1, 1970. Timestamp 0 is Midnight, and every number counts as a single second.

Spitballing a random date generator in the range Midnight January 1, 2022 to Now… and making it readable instead of my one-line normality…

//Create 360 date points using the function...
let randDates = Array.from({length: 360}, () => {
  let Jan1 = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(),0,1);  //Needed for a bottom of our random pool.
//Get a random number of seconds between 0 and Now's Number of Seconds of the Year, then add January 1, 2022 to it.
  let RandTime = Math.floor(Math.random()*(Date.now()-Jan1))+Jan1.getTime(); 
//Make it a date and spit it out.
  return new Date(RandTime);
});
Thanks will try that out.

Also found this in the book:

        let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([new Date(2022,1,1) , new Date.now]).range([0, width]).nice(),
            yScale = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 210]).range([height, 0]).nice(),
            newX = xScale,
            newY = yScale;

        console.log(xScale(new Date('2022-1-1')));
        console.log(xScale.invert(400));

What is the difference in putting “new” in front of date? In my case with “new” I get nothing, without at least some errors and pics.

Where exactly do I place your code? Before Step 4, the scaling?

        // Step 3
        var svg = d3.select("svg"),
            margin = 200,
            width = svg.attr("width") - margin, //1700
            height = svg.attr("height") - margin //700

            const offsetX = margin/2 + width/2;
            const offsetY = margin/2 + height/2;

        //Create 360 date points using the function...
        let randDates = Array.from({length: 360}, () => {
            let Jan1 = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(),0,1);  //Needed for a bottom of our random pool.
            //Get a random number of seconds between 0 and Now's Number of Seconds of the Year, then add January 1, 2022 to it.
            let RandTime = Math.floor(Math.random()*(Date.now()-Jan1))+Jan1.getTime(); 
            //Make it a date and spit it out.
            return new Date(RandTime);
        });

        // Step 4 
        let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Jan1 , RandTime]).range([0, width]).nice(),
            yScale = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 210]).range([height, 0]).nice(),
            newX = xScale,
            newY = yScale;

        console.log(xScale(new Date('2022-1-1')));
        console.log(xScale.invert(400));

Line Chart Zoom - Zeitachse.html:147 Uncaught ReferenceError: Jan1 is not defined

Date is an object. To create a new Date object, you have to specify the new keyword. If you just say Date() Javascript is looking for a function called Date. If you tell it new Date Javascript goes and finds the class definition for a Date object and calls its constructor.

My code in the previous post generates a dataset. You would need to zip together the dates and some Y value, as you have with your other data.

Mmmh… not quite.

You can pull the Jan1 out of the function if you like, and do something like
let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Jan1 , new Date]).range([0, width]).nice(),

(new Date will default to the current datetime)

You mean your code generates the plotted data which go into an array. I use three lines, two linear, up and down and one curvy.

So the scale code is correct?

        //Create 360 date points using the function...
        let randDates = Array.from({length: 360}, () => {
            let Jan1 = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(),0,1);  //Needed for a bottom of our random pool.
            //Get a random number of seconds between 0 and Now's Number of Seconds of the Year, then add January 1, 2022 to it.
            let RandTime = Math.floor(Math.random()*(Date.now()-Jan1))+Jan1.getTime(); 
            //Make it a date and spit it out.
            return new Date(RandTime);
        });

        let Jan1 = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(),0,1);

        // Step 4
        let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Jan1 , new Date]).range([0, width]).nice(),
            yScale = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 210]).range([height, 0]).nice(),
            newX = xScale,
            newY = yScale;

        console.log(xScale(new Date('2022-1-1')));
        console.log(xScale.invert(400));

This gives me a time scale, zooming to 10080 gets me as close to 5 min intervals. Now I wanna change it from am pm to 24h style.

Will try this: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/15654000/d3-js-default-axis-tickformat-to-24-hour-clock

And need to plot data since that is gone.

Why two “new date” after the other?

For January 1? They’re not actually beside each other, one is inside the other:

let Jan1 = new Date(     new Date().getFullYear()    ,0,1);

When you call new Date, there are a lot of overriding options for going into the constructor; in this case, i’m passing 3 numerical parameters to the outer constructor; this means i’m going into the constructor method:

Date(int Year, int Month, int Day)

The month and Day are fairly trivial - Month 0 is January (months are 0-indexed!), and Day 1 is… well, Day 1.

The first parameter, where we want the Year, I put new Date().getFullYear()
Remember that i said new Date will default to the current datetime? so, I call new Date(), which gives me a date with the current timestamp, and then getFullYear from that date object, which will give me the current year - in this case, 2022.

There are other ways this could have been done… mathematical ways, functional ways… this was the way i did it.

Just discovered that time.format has been deprecated.
https://splunktool.com/how-to-format-time-on-xaxis-use-d3js

So will try the other options.

Everything else is correct so far?

Need to update my data generating code next to get actual data. 270 days (until September) * 24 hours * 60 minutes = 388.800. Every minute a new data point.

Well the code i provided is generating random data points, not a data point every minute.

If you want a data point exactly every minute…spitballing…

let Jan1 = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(),0,1);
let x_date_values = Array.from({length: 388800}, (e,i) => new Date(Jan1.getTime()+(i*60000)));
You mean your one line of code creates one random dataset and replaces a third of this code?
Used 6480 since the other took too long.

        // Step 1

        let min = 0;
        let max = 200;
        let x_arr = [];
        let y_arr = [];
        let s_arr = [];
        let z_arr = [];

        for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
            var r = Math.round(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
            x_arr[i]= i;
            y_arr[i]= r;
            z_arr.push([x_arr[i],y_arr[i]]);
        }

        s_arr = y_arr.sort(function(a, b){return a - b});

        let neu_arr = [];
        let zz_arr = [];

        for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
            neu_arr[i]= i;
            zz_arr.push([neu_arr[i], s_arr[i]]);
        }

        // Zweiter und dritter Datensatz

        let x2_arr = [];
        let y2_arr = [];
        let s2_arr = [];
        let neu2_arr = [];
        let zz2_arr = [];

        for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
            var r = Math.round(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
            x2_arr[i]= i;
            y2_arr[i]= r;
        }

        s2_arr = y2_arr.sort(function(a, b){return b - a});

        for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
            neu2_arr[i]= i;
            zz2_arr.push([neu2_arr[i], s2_arr[i]]);
        }

        console.log(zz2_arr);

        let x3_arr = [];
        let y3_arr = [];
        let s3_arr = [];
        let neu3_arr = [];
        let zz3_arr = [];

        for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
            var r = Math.round(Math.pow(Math.random(), 3) * (max - min)) + min;
            x3_arr[i]= i;
            y3_arr[i]= r;
        }

        s3_arr = y3_arr.sort(function(a, b){return a - b});

        for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
            neu3_arr[i]= i;
            zz3_arr.push([neu3_arr[i], s3_arr[i]]);
        }

        console.log(zz3_arr);

        var dataset1 = zz_arr;
        var dataset2 = zz2_arr;
        var dataset3 = zz3_arr;

Not quite, I replaced dataset1 with x_date_values but there is this error message:
d3.v5.min.js:2 Error: attribute d: Expected number, “MNaN,NaNCNaN,NaN,…”.