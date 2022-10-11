Using a time scale instead of normal numbers

Well if you want a time-based scale… it will need some time-based data to work off of Technically, numbers can be time data (Timestamps), but lets look at your scale: let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Date(2022,1,1) , Date.now]).range([0, width]).nice(),
If you generate random numbers between 0 and 360 and interpolate them as dates, they will come out as random times in the first 6 minutes of January 1, 1970. Timestamp 0 is Midnight, and every number counts as a single second.
Spitballing a random date generator in the range Midnight January 1, 2022 to Now… and making it readable instead of my one-line normality…
//Create 360 date points using the function...
let randDates = Array.from({length: 360}, () => {
let Jan1 = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(),0,1); //Needed for a bottom of our random pool.
//Get a random number of seconds between 0 and Now's Number of Seconds of the Year, then add January 1, 2022 to it.
let RandTime = Math.floor(Math.random()*(Date.now()-Jan1))+Jan1.getTime();
//Make it a date and spit it out.
return new Date(RandTime);
});
// Step 3
var svg = d3.select("svg"),
margin = 200,
width = svg.attr("width") - margin, //1700
height = svg.attr("height") - margin //700
const offsetX = margin/2 + width/2;
const offsetY = margin/2 + height/2;
// Step 4
let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Jan1 , RandTime]).range([0, width]).nice(),
yScale = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 210]).range([height, 0]).nice(),
newX = xScale,
newY = yScale;
console.log(xScale(new Date('2022-1-1')));
console.log(xScale.invert(400));
Line Chart Zoom - Zeitachse.html:147 Uncaught ReferenceError: Jan1 is not defined
Date is an object. To create a new Date object, you have to specify the new keyword. If you just say Date() Javascript is looking for a function called Date. If you tell it new Date Javascript goes and finds the class definition for a Date object and calls its constructor.
My code in the previous post generates a dataset. You would need to zip together the dates and some Y value, as you have with your other data.
You mean your code generates the plotted data which go into an array. I use three lines, two linear, up and down and one curvy.
So the scale code is correct?
let Jan1 = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(),0,1);
// Step 4
let xScale = d3.scaleTime().domain([Jan1 , new Date]).range([0, width]).nice(),
yScale = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 210]).range([height, 0]).nice(),
newX = xScale,
newY = yScale;
console.log(xScale(new Date('2022-1-1')));
console.log(xScale.invert(400));
This gives me a time scale, zooming to 10080 gets me as close to 5 min intervals. Now I wanna change it from am pm to 24h style.
For January 1? They’re not actually beside each other, one is inside the other:
let Jan1 = new Date( new Date().getFullYear() ,0,1);
When you call new Date, there are a lot of overriding options for going into the constructor; in this case, i’m passing 3 numerical parameters to the outer constructor; this means i’m going into the constructor method:
Date(int Year, int Month, int Day)
The month and Day are fairly trivial - Month 0 is January (months are 0-indexed!), and Day 1 is… well, Day 1.
The first parameter, where we want the Year, I put new Date().getFullYear()
Remember that i said new Date will default to the current datetime? so, I call new Date(), which gives me a date with the current timestamp, and then getFullYear from that date object, which will give me the current year - in this case, 2022.
There are other ways this could have been done… mathematical ways, functional ways… this was the way i did it.
You mean your one line of code creates one random dataset and replaces a third of this code?
Used 6480 since the other took too long.
// Step 1
let min = 0;
let max = 200;
let x_arr = [];
let y_arr = [];
let s_arr = [];
let z_arr = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
var r = Math.round(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
x_arr[i]= i;
y_arr[i]= r;
z_arr.push([x_arr[i],y_arr[i]]);
}
s_arr = y_arr.sort(function(a, b){return a - b});
let neu_arr = [];
let zz_arr = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
neu_arr[i]= i;
zz_arr.push([neu_arr[i], s_arr[i]]);
}
// Zweiter und dritter Datensatz
let x2_arr = [];
let y2_arr = [];
let s2_arr = [];
let neu2_arr = [];
let zz2_arr = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
var r = Math.round(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
x2_arr[i]= i;
y2_arr[i]= r;
}
s2_arr = y2_arr.sort(function(a, b){return b - a});
for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
neu2_arr[i]= i;
zz2_arr.push([neu2_arr[i], s2_arr[i]]);
}
console.log(zz2_arr);
let x3_arr = [];
let y3_arr = [];
let s3_arr = [];
let neu3_arr = [];
let zz3_arr = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
var r = Math.round(Math.pow(Math.random(), 3) * (max - min)) + min;
x3_arr[i]= i;
y3_arr[i]= r;
}
s3_arr = y3_arr.sort(function(a, b){return a - b});
for (let i = 0; i < 6480; i++) {
neu3_arr[i]= i;
zz3_arr.push([neu3_arr[i], s3_arr[i]]);
}
console.log(zz3_arr);
var dataset1 = zz_arr;
var dataset2 = zz2_arr;
var dataset3 = zz3_arr;
Not quite, I replaced dataset1 with x_date_values but there is this error message:
d3.v5.min.js:2 Error: attribute d: Expected number, “MNaN,NaNCNaN,NaN,…”.