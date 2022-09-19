Any idea why I can't see two separate rectangles?

Circles are defined by 3 values;
r : the radius of the circle.
cx: the X coordinate of the centerpoint of the circle.
cy: the Y coordinate of the centerpoint of the circle.
This is a false statement based on the fiddle you’re showing me…
d3.select('#wrapper')
.selectAll("circle")
.data(circle)
.enter().append("circle")
.style("stroke", "gray")
.style("fill", "orange")
.attr("r", 7)
.attr("cx",function (d,i) { return (i+1)*24; })
.attr("cy",function (d,i) { return (i+1)*24; });
cx is defined by the index of the data point.
Instead, define cx by its converted timestamp-to-pixels. (Hint: you want to scale the timestamp to pixels… where in your code have you scaled a time…)