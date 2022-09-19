Any idea why I can't see two separate rectangles?

JavaScript
#42

Circles are defined by 3 values;

r : the radius of the circle.
cx: the X coordinate of the centerpoint of the circle.
cy: the Y coordinate of the centerpoint of the circle.

This is a false statement based on the fiddle you’re showing me…

   d3.select('#wrapper')  
    .selectAll("circle")
    .data(circle)
    .enter().append("circle")
    .style("stroke", "gray")
    .style("fill", "orange")
    .attr("r", 7)
    .attr("cx",function (d,i) { return (i+1)*24; })
    .attr("cy",function (d,i) { return (i+1)*24; });

cx is defined by the index of the data point.

Instead, define cx by its converted timestamp-to-pixels. (Hint: you want to scale the timestamp to pixels… where in your code have you scaled a time…)

#43

Some things you may want to also consider:

1: You always use the Timestamp as a date. Consider map’ing your data array to transform the Timestamp strings into Dates.
2: Your scale is currently being constructed from fixed date values. You might want to make it scale based off the data in the range. Consider investigating d3.extent().