Any idea why I can't see two separate rectangles?

Circles are defined by 3 values;

r : the radius of the circle.

cx: the X coordinate of the centerpoint of the circle.

cy: the Y coordinate of the centerpoint of the circle.

Jack_Tauson_Sr: Jack_Tauson_Sr: Above circles are only getting plotted based on the Timestamp value of the filteredCircle data.

This is a false statement based on the fiddle you’re showing me…

d3.select('#wrapper') .selectAll("circle") .data(circle) .enter().append("circle") .style("stroke", "gray") .style("fill", "orange") .attr("r", 7) .attr("cx",function (d,i) { return (i+1)*24; }) .attr("cy",function (d,i) { return (i+1)*24; });

cx is defined by the index of the data point.

Instead, define cx by its converted timestamp-to-pixels. (Hint: you want to scale the timestamp to pixels… where in your code have you scaled a time…)