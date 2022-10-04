Change the axes from absolute values to percentages via button or pull down menu, and tooltip

JavaScript
#1

I would like to add a button or a pull down menu to change the left y axis from absolute values to percentages. I found this:

So they use:

var xAxis = d3.axisBottom(xScale)
	.tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(data)) + "%");

var gX = svg.append("g")
	.attr("transform", "translate(0," + (h - padding) + ")")
	.call(xAxis);

I use

            var axLft = g.append("g")
             .attr('id', 'y-axis')
             .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale));

The combination gives some results, but there is still an error message.

                function NumtoPerc(){
                    var axLft = g.append("g")
                        .attr('id', 'y-axis')
                        .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale))
                        .tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(dataset1)) + "%")
                        //.call(axLft)
                }

It should delete the old writings of course. There are two ways, one click = to percentages, 2nd click = back to absolute.
Or use the pull down menu and depending on the option that version is displayed.

Also trying to add tooltips like this:

                var tooltip = d3.select("svg")
                .append("g")
                .style("opacity", 0)
                .attr("class", "tooltip")
                .style("background-color", "white")
                .style("border", "solid")
                .style("border-width", "1px")
                .style("border-radius", "5px")
                .style("padding", "10px")

                var mouseover = function(d) {
                    tooltip
                    .style("opacity", 1)
                }

                var mousemove = function(d) {
                    tooltip
                    .html("Value" + xScale(d[0]))
                    .style("left", (d3.mouse(this)[0]+90) + "px") // It is important to put the +90: other wise the tooltip is exactly where the point is an it creates a weird effect
                    .style("top", (d3.mouse(this)[1]) + "px")
                }

                // A function that change this tooltip when the leaves a point: just need to set opacity to 0 again
                var mouseleave = function(d) {
                    tooltip
                    .transition()
                    .duration(200)
                    .style("opacity", 0)
                }

But it doesn’t work.