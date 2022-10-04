Change the axes from absolute values to percentages via button or pull down menu, and tooltip

I would like to add a button or a pull down menu to change the left y axis from absolute values to percentages. I found this:

So they use:

var xAxis = d3.axisBottom(xScale) .tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(data)) + "%"); var gX = svg.append("g") .attr("transform", "translate(0," + (h - padding) + ")") .call(xAxis);

I use

var axLft = g.append("g") .attr('id', 'y-axis') .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale));

The combination gives some results, but there is still an error message.

function NumtoPerc(){ var axLft = g.append("g") .attr('id', 'y-axis') .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale)) .tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(dataset1)) + "%") //.call(axLft) }

It should delete the old writings of course. There are two ways, one click = to percentages, 2nd click = back to absolute.

Or use the pull down menu and depending on the option that version is displayed.

Also trying to add tooltips like this:

d3-graph-gallery.com Scatterplot with tooltip in d3.js Basic steps leading to a scatterplot with tooltips in d3.js: explanation and reproducible code. Example with code (d3.js v4 and v6).

var tooltip = d3.select("svg") .append("g") .style("opacity", 0) .attr("class", "tooltip") .style("background-color", "white") .style("border", "solid") .style("border-width", "1px") .style("border-radius", "5px") .style("padding", "10px") var mouseover = function(d) { tooltip .style("opacity", 1) } var mousemove = function(d) { tooltip .html("Value" + xScale(d[0])) .style("left", (d3.mouse(this)[0]+90) + "px") // It is important to put the +90: other wise the tooltip is exactly where the point is an it creates a weird effect .style("top", (d3.mouse(this)[1]) + "px") } // A function that change this tooltip when the leaves a point: just need to set opacity to 0 again var mouseleave = function(d) { tooltip .transition() .duration(200) .style("opacity", 0) }

But it doesn’t work.