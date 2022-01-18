Animating or transitioning 1 color to another

I don’t know how to write the code, or I do, and I forgot how it would be done.

https://jsfiddle.net/31mtkoed/

How would I animate or transition the play from red to blue as an example of what I am trying to do?

Currently it starts out as blue.

For it to transition from red to blue. how would I do that?

No hover is being added here.

.play {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: 9px solid blue;
  background: transparent;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px #000000b3);
  animation: fadeInPlay 3s ease 0s forwards;*/
  /*animation: fadeInPlay 3s ease 3s forwards;*/
  /*opacity: 0;*/
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInPlay {

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    /*opacity: 1;*/
    
  }
}

.play::before {
  content: "";
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border-top: 20px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
  border-left: 27px solid blue;
  transform: translateX(4px);
}