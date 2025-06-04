Button border color transition

I have a problem my href button does not transition border colors

.button { display: inline-flex; width: auto; cursor: pointer; align-items: center; border-style: none; --tw-bg-opacity: 1; background-color: rgb(0 0 0 / var(--tw-bg-opacity, 1)); padding: 0.63rem 1.5rem 0.558rem; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.5rem; font-weight: 300; line-height: 1.5; --tw-text-opacity: 1; color: rgb(255 255 255 / var(--tw-text-opacity, 1)); transition-property: color, background-color, border-color, fill, stroke; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.2, 1); transition-duration: 0.5s; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1); border-radius: 1.5rem; text-decoration: none !important; } .button.button-primary { position: relative; justify-content: center; background-color: transparent; --tw-text-opacity: 1; color: rgb(255 255 255 / var(--tw-text-opacity, 1)); } .button.button-primary:before { content: ""; position: absolute; z-index: 0; display: block; height: 100%; width: 100%; transition-duration: 0.5s; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1); border-radius: inherit; background: linear-gradient(90deg, #ffbd33, #fd6c3c 15%, #3ccdfd 31.5%, #76cf78 49%, #ffbd33 51%, #fd6c3c 66%, #3ccdfd 82.5%, #76cf78); background-size: 200% 200%; transition-property: background-position; } .button.button-primary:after { content: ""; position: absolute; z-index: 10; display: block; --tw-bg-opacity: 1; background-color: rgb(0 0 0 / var(--tw-bg-opacity, 1)); transition-property: color, background-color, border-color, fill, stroke; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.2, 1); transition-delay: 0.15s; transition-duration: 0.5s; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1); width: calc(100% - 4px); height: calc(100% - 4px); border-radius: inherit; text-decoration: none !important; } .button.button-primary .text { position: relative; z-index: 20; }