Button border color transition

HTML & CSS
1

I have a problem my href button does not transition border colors

.button {
    display: inline-flex;
    width: auto;
    cursor: pointer;
    align-items: center;
    border-style: none;
    --tw-bg-opacity: 1;
    background-color: rgb(0 0 0 / var(--tw-bg-opacity, 1));
    padding: 0.63rem 1.5rem 0.558rem;
    font-size: 1rem;
    line-height: 1.5rem;
    font-weight: 300;
    line-height: 1.5;
    --tw-text-opacity: 1;
    color: rgb(255 255 255 / var(--tw-text-opacity, 1));
    transition-property: color, background-color, border-color, fill, stroke;
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.2, 1);
    transition-duration: 0.5s;
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1);
    border-radius: 1.5rem;
	text-decoration: none !important;
}

.button.button-primary {
    position: relative;
    justify-content: center;
    background-color: transparent;
    --tw-text-opacity: 1;
    color: rgb(255 255 255 / var(--tw-text-opacity, 1));
}

.button.button-primary:before {
    content: "";
    position: absolute;
    z-index: 0;
    display: block;
    height: 100%;
    width: 100%;
    transition-duration: 0.5s;
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1);
    border-radius: inherit;
    background: linear-gradient(90deg, #ffbd33, #fd6c3c 15%, #3ccdfd 31.5%, #76cf78 49%, #ffbd33 51%, #fd6c3c 66%, #3ccdfd 82.5%, #76cf78);
    background-size: 200% 200%;
    transition-property: background-position;
}

.button.button-primary:after {
    content: "";
    position: absolute;
    z-index: 10;
    display: block;
    --tw-bg-opacity: 1;
    background-color: rgb(0 0 0 / var(--tw-bg-opacity, 1));
    transition-property: color, background-color, border-color, fill, stroke;
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.2, 1);
    transition-delay: 0.15s;
    transition-duration: 0.5s;
    transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1);
    width: calc(100% - 4px);
    height: calc(100% - 4px);
    border-radius: inherit;
	text-decoration: none !important;
}
.button.button-primary .text {
    position: relative;
    z-index: 20;
}

<a class="button button-primary" href="#"><span class="text"> Home</span></a>