Button border color transition

I have a problem my href button does not transition border colors
.button {
display: inline-flex;
width: auto;
cursor: pointer;
align-items: center;
border-style: none;
--tw-bg-opacity: 1;
background-color: rgb(0 0 0 / var(--tw-bg-opacity, 1));
padding: 0.63rem 1.5rem 0.558rem;
font-size: 1rem;
line-height: 1.5rem;
font-weight: 300;
line-height: 1.5;
--tw-text-opacity: 1;
color: rgb(255 255 255 / var(--tw-text-opacity, 1));
transition-property: color, background-color, border-color, fill, stroke;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.2, 1);
transition-duration: 0.5s;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1);
border-radius: 1.5rem;
text-decoration: none !important;
}
.button.button-primary {
position: relative;
justify-content: center;
background-color: transparent;
--tw-text-opacity: 1;
color: rgb(255 255 255 / var(--tw-text-opacity, 1));
}
.button.button-primary:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
z-index: 0;
display: block;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
transition-duration: 0.5s;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1);
border-radius: inherit;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #ffbd33, #fd6c3c 15%, #3ccdfd 31.5%, #76cf78 49%, #ffbd33 51%, #fd6c3c 66%, #3ccdfd 82.5%, #76cf78);
background-size: 200% 200%;
transition-property: background-position;
}
.button.button-primary:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
z-index: 10;
display: block;
--tw-bg-opacity: 1;
background-color: rgb(0 0 0 / var(--tw-bg-opacity, 1));
transition-property: color, background-color, border-color, fill, stroke;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.4, 0, 0.2, 1);
transition-delay: 0.15s;
transition-duration: 0.5s;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.19, 1, 0.22, 1);
width: calc(100% - 4px);
height: calc(100% - 4px);
border-radius: inherit;
text-decoration: none !important;
}
.button.button-primary .text {
position: relative;
z-index: 20;
}
<a class="button button-primary" href="#"><span class="text"> Home</span></a>