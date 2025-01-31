Amending Docker installation

Hello all,

I’ve been following the Sitepoint tutorial/book PHP Novice to Ninja, and have used the info to build my own CMS. I followed the instruction contained with in the book for how to set up Docker, but don’t really understand how it works (or how to modify it)

I attempting to use a php function called imagecreatefromjpeg() which my installation of Docker doesn’t recognise [Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function imagecreatefromjpeg() ]

Apparently I need to install GD Library. I have found some forums that suggest i need to add

RUN docker-php-ext-install gd

to my Dockerfile, but I can’t figure out how to make Docker reconfigure with this command

Any pointers much appreciated