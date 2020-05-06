Advance CSS code for background colour of Heading tags (H2, H3) in a post

If you want to add a background color to your heading tag H1, H2, H3, H4 use this:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>HTML Font Color</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1 style="background:#FFAAAA">Tis is an example of HTML H1 background Color</h1>
<h2 style="background:#FFAA0A">Tis is an example of HTML H2 background Color</h1>
<font color="red">Nere is my text! with font color color_name useing: color="red" </font> <br />
<font color="#0099FF">Nere is my text! with font color hex_number useing: color="#0099FF" </font> <br />
<font color="rgb(30, 45, 12))">Nere is my text! with font color rgb_number useing: color="rgb(30, 45, 12))" </font><br />
</body>
</html>