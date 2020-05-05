Advance CSS code for background colour of Heading tags (H2, H3) in a post

Hi. I want to change the background colour of heading tag H2 or H3 etc in my Wordpress post. There is section on right side of post editor where we can put advanced CSS for any customised changes.

Can anyone please help me what CSS code should I put there for this purpose.

For example in post https://skillstek.com/universal-journal-in-sap/

If I want to change background of this H2 tag

