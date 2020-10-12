Accessing teachers notes in the lectures

Can someone please advise me how to access the teachers notes on site points lectures?
Thanks Ian
Welcome to the forums, @ianwhittle.
I’m sorry, but I’m not sure what you’re looking for. By “lectures”, are you referring to one of the “Tech Talks”, or one of the video courses?
It’s one of the video courses
Which one?
Write Error proof and future proof CSS with postcss
By Thomas Greco
We don’t generally have notes on our courses, I’m afriad, Ian. If there are notes or other downladable materials available, they would appear as a download link under the video frame. It doesn’t look like this course has them.
