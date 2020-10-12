Accessing teachers notes in the lectures

#1

Can someone please advise me how to access the teachers notes on site points lectures?
Thanks Ian

#2

Welcome to the forums, @ianwhittle.

I’m sorry, but I’m not sure what you’re looking for. By “lectures”, are you referring to one of the “Tech Talks”, or one of the video courses?

#3

It’s one of the video courses

#4

Which one?

#5

Write Error proof and future proof CSS with postcss

By Thomas Greco

#6

We don’t generally have notes on our courses, I’m afriad, Ian. If there are notes or other downladable materials available, they would appear as a download link under the video frame. It doesn’t look like this course has them.

