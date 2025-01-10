Accelerated Mobile Pages (amp)

i have custom website develop in php, i have create amp for all pages like home, about, services, gallery, contact etc. i have used inline css in all pages. my folder structure for website:
Roof Folder:
- website files for desktop in root-folder
2.in root folder i have create amp folder, inside amp folder i i have all file for mobile load.
now my question is that should i used same meta-title, meta-description, meta-keywords in amp version page. will face duplicate page isuues.
which step is better having separate meta-details for desktop and mobile version or using same meta-details.
3.should i use schema in both desktop and mobile version or only one as well as google tag too.
Guide me for the required process