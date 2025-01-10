Accelerated Mobile Pages (amp)

i have custom website develop in php, i have create amp for all pages like home, about, services, gallery, contact etc. i have used inline css in all pages. my folder structure for website:

Roof Folder:

website files for desktop in root-folder

2.in root folder i have create amp folder, inside amp folder i i have all file for mobile load.

now my question is that should i used same meta-title, meta-description, meta-keywords in amp version page. will face duplicate page isuues.

which step is better having separate meta-details for desktop and mobile version or using same meta-details.

3.should i use schema in both desktop and mobile version or only one as well as google tag too.

Guide me for the required process