About page - 960 grid

I just started working on a website for my friend https://test.prygara.com/ which is based on WordPress Underscores theme and was wondering what would be the proper way to declare 960 12 col grid in CSS as mentioned here https://www.wearewibble.com/grid-systems-what-are-they-a-quick-guide/ ?

As per the article it appears the grid they use can be used for desktop and mobile designs and they use it almost for all their projects.

We design using the 12 column grid. Just like the 960 rule, but expand the boundaries of the container. We have even columns, just like the 960 rule, and use an even gutter. We alter this for the actual screen size we design for.

I currently have the grid declared as follows:

.site { display: grid; min-height: 100vh; grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr); grid-template-rows: auto 1fr auto; }

and I did some line based placements but mainly used it for sticky footer as mentioned here https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Layout_cookbook/Sticky_footers