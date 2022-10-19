Work (Blog) page - integration of Sendinblue subscribe by email form

This post is related to About page - 960 grid

I have Sendinblue email subscription form which I’d like to embed on the blog page https://test.prygara.com/work/

I copied and pasted form’s HTML, CSS and JS for now just to test it on my subdomain with Bluehost to make sure it sends newsletters about new blog posts. I think I have some flexibility in terms of tweaking HTML and CSS. I think Sendinblue allows it even though I am on a free plan.

I have 2 questions:

Can I just delete all default CSS and then use my own? Anyone integrated such form before? I know I can’t delete JS because the form relies on it to react to user interaction with the form. Right now the form sits just above section to which I applied a simple grid to organize Wordpress blog post

.blog .site-main section{ display: grid; grid-template-columns: 2fr 2fr; // outline: 1px dashed blue; }

I am not sure how I can put it below the line produced by the following rule…(see screenshot)