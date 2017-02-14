bo_rad Shows off His Designer Superpowers

This post was previously published on the 99designs blog. Want the best designs to revamp your business? Consider launching a design contest on 99designs!

One way to describe bo_rad (aka the very talented Boris Radulovic) is comical. And it’s no wonder; he’s been obsessed with comic books and superheroes since he was little. But his work as a designer is far from comical. When it comes to designing, he harnesses serious superpower!

Trying his hand at our logo redesign contest is a testament to that. And when we approached him for an interview, we were further treated to his easygoing nature, appreciative outlook on life and good humor.

Name: Boris Radulovic

99designs handle: bo_rad

Location: Novi Sad, Serbia

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

My name is Boris, I was born in Yugoslavia in the eighties, and I currently live and work in Serbia. I graduated with a degree in graphic design from VTS Novi Sad.

How did you first get into design?

The thrill of creation, and express myself through design, I guess.

When I was a kid, I’d already been thinking as a designer. This one time, I was trying to figure out how to make a sweets packaging look better; I drew ninja posters for imaginary movies. In primary school, I created and worked on comic books with my friend. And later in high school, I created some covers for audio tapes and that was the first time I designed something using the computer.

I always have designed something during my life, but the path to the point I could call myself a “graphic designer” was not easy at all.

Describe your typical day as a designer (if there’s any!).

I get up, go out for some fresh air, come back to make coffee and work (with too many pauses in between!). But I think it’s a typical day for any ordinary person.

What inspires you?

Wait, I need inspiration to answer. Haha! It is the usual things like art, dadaism, music, walking, thinking, nature, traveling, museums, retro video games, comics and books, Walt Disney, people, animals, the eighties, superheroes and the universe.

What are you interested in other than design?

I’m interested in many things and would like to have more time to accomplish everything. Otherwise, I’m a singer and songwriter in a punk rock band and recreational soccer player. Also, I’m a collector of comic books and retro video games. I love to travel.

Do you have your most memorable project on 99designs?

I remember almost all clients and projects. Most memorable are the most complicated clients, where I had to work very hard to please them – haha! I also remember my satisfaction after the first win in a contest.

What do you think you’d be doing if you weren’t on 99designs?

I’d probably be on the same or similar path. 99designs made this path shorter and more pleasant. Earlier on, I worked in few marketing agencies – that’s very important to further my freelance experience.

What did you think when you first heard about our logo rebrand contest?

The first thing that came to mind is that I wanted to win that contest. The first thought I had when I read the brief: “This is a very difficult task!”

What were your first thoughts when you saw our brand guidelines and where we’re heading stylistically?

I like what I’ve seen in the new brand guidelines. I thought the brand evolved in the right direction. Presenting designers’ work through the brand is very clever. The essence of the brand is really shown in the spirit of the 99designs community and opens up opportunities for creative expression. You have done a very good job.

Looking at our old logo, what’s the one thing you want to change about it?

Regarding style, I would have to change everything – but I would keep the square (canvas) as part of the previous identity.

Tell us about the moment you found out you’re a finalist!

I thought I am one step closer.

Anything else you can tell us about this whole experience so far? What’s the most memorable thing for you during this entire contest?

It was an exciting contest. I was motivated and I worked a lot. I really wanted to win, more than ever. My favorite part of the contest was combining other designers’ work (from Discover) with new 99d logo, giving life to the new logo in the world of the new 99designs brand style.

