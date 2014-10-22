background-color (CSS property)
By Tom Trumble
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Description
This property sets the
background-color of an element; it’s good practice to specify a foreground color (
color) at the same time, to ensure that conflicts don’t arise with colors or backgrounds that are defined elsewhere.
The background of an element is the area covered by the
width and
height of that element (whether those dimensions are set explicitly, or the content dictates them); it also includes the area covered by padding and borders. A
background-color (or
background-image) that’s applied to an element will appear beneath the foreground content of that element, and the area covered by the
padding and
border properties for the element. This coverage area is evident where an element has
transparent (or
dotted or
dashed) borders, and the background is seen beneath the borders (or between the dots). Note that Internet Explorer versions up to and including 6 don’t support
transparent borders.
Some area of the element in question must be visible if the
background-color is to show through. If the element has no intrinsic height (defined either by its content or its dimensions), the background will not be seen. If an element contains only floated children which haven’t been cleared then again the background won’t show, as the element’s height will be zero.
The
background of an element isn’t inherited by its children as is commonly thought, it’ just that the
background will be visible through the child element’s background as the default value is
transparent.
Example
This style rule assigns a white background (
#fff) to the element with ID
"example" :
#example{
background-color: #fff;
}
Value
color takes any valid CSS color value or color keyword.
The keyword
transparent sets the
background-color to be transparent. This value ensures that the content of any element that’s beneath the current element will be visible through the transparent background. The default for
background-color is
transparent, so there is no need to specify this value unless you’re overwriting previous definitions.
Color values can be represented in several different ways in CSS (e.g RGBA color values), and the topic is covered in the CSS Concepts section.
Tom is the product manager, data analyst and office barista at SitePoint.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns