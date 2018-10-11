Tom Rankin is a key member of WordCandy, a musician, photographer, vegan, beard owner, and (very) amateur coder. When he's not doing any of these things, he's likely sleeping.
Tom's articles
A First-time Developer’s Guide for Contributing to WordPress
WordPress
Tom Rankin looks at how you can get developer experience and give back to the community by contributing to the WordPress platform, looking at three ways to get involved: through the official Codex page, the Core Contributor Handbook, and the Make WordPress site.
Modern WordPress Plugins with the Gutenberg Migration Guide
WordPress
The new Gutenberg editor is slowly becoming a powerful method for creating WordPress layouts, which is great news for both end users and developers. The Gutenberg Migration Guide is an excellent resource for those needing to adapt their projects quickly.