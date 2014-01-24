Jay is a Software Engineer and Writer. He blogs occasionally at Code Handbook and Tech Illumination.
Jay's articles
Building Mobile Games with Stencyl
Stencyl is a platform for creating games without writing a line of code, providing a simple drag and drop interface that will get you creating ideas faster.
AniJS: A Declarative Handling Library for CSS Animations
Jay Raj introduces the AniJS library walking through a simple tutorial to demonstrate how to add animations to a login/register page.
Creating Simple Line and Bar Charts Using D3.js
This article looks at the creation of line and bar charts using the D3.js visualization library.
Building a Simple App Using Ionic, an Advanced App Framework
Building a simple app with Ionic, an advanced HTML5 Hybrid Mobile App Framework for creating beautiful mobile applications using HTML5
Creating Slick HTML Presentations Using reveal.js
This article introduces reveal.js, a library used to create presentations using HTML files.
An Introduction to the MEAN Stack
This article describes what the MEAN software stack is, and shows how a simple MEAN application is created.
Simple Bubble Charts Using D3.js
This article explores D3.js, a library used for manipulating documents based on data. This article teaches how to create bubble charts using D3.js.
HTML Forms in AngularJS
This article shows how to work with HTML forms in AngularJS. The article uses a User Sign Up form as an example.
Visualization App Using the Google Charts API and Angular: 4
This article concludes the series on integrating AngularJS and the Google Charts API.
Creating a Visualization App Using the Google Charts API and AngularJS – Part 3
This article is part three in the series which combines AngularJS with the Google Charts API.
Creating a Visualization App Using the Google Charts API and AngularJS – Part 2
This article continues to look at integrating AngularJS and the Google Charts API. This article specifically focuses on AngularJS directives.
Creating a Visualization App Using the Google Charts API and AngularJS
This article is the first in a series which shows how to integrate AngularJS with the Google Charts API.