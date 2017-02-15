Jason Lengstorf is a developer, designer, author, and friendly bear. He's worked in nearly every role in an agency and uses his 14+ years of experience to offer a unique, cross-functional approach to solving complex problems. He lives in Austin, TX, spends most of his disposable income on food and travel, and can often be spotted in the forest foraging for nuts and berries. Read more of his thoughts on building a great career and a great life on his blog.