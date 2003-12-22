Dave Hecker
Dave Hecker has written for SitePoint and have written undefined article.
Dave Hecker's articles
The Worlds Longest Month – How much does your business really need you?
By Dave Hecker,
It’s That Time Again
By Dave Hecker,
This article is about Tax. This year is no exception. While we expect to pay more taxes than ever in actual dollars, I am hoping to reduce the percent of net profits that we pay in taxes if at all possible.
2007: Beginning with the End in Mind
By Dave Hecker,
Unexpectedly Handy
By Dave Hecker,
Publishing for Success
By Dave Hecker,
Pop Goes The Client
By Dave Hecker,
Handling a Resource Crunch: A Lesson Learned the Hard Way
By Dave Hecker,
Here's some lessons from Dave Hecker, from his experience about handling a Resource Crunch.
Managing Client Expectations: User Acceptance Documentation
By Dave Hecker,
Most web developers have experienced the ‘never-ending project’ and can sympathize with a developer in that predicament. The good news is that there’s an easy and simple way to prevent this problem: the User Acceptance document.
The Art of Giving
By Dave Hecker,
True Business Success: Giving More Than Just Thanks
By Dave Hecker,
As web professionals, we certainly have much to be thankful about these days. The roller coaster of the dotcom-boom is far behind us, our industry continues to experience steady growth throughout the world, and the technologies and standards that define our business continue to advance at a rapid pace.
More Hourly Rate Magic…
By Dave Hecker,
Not the Perfect Time Tracking Tool
By Dave Hecker,
Where Does Your Time Go?
By Dave Hecker,
Welcome to the Web Pro Business Blog
By Dave Hecker,
Who Are You Dealing With? Client Background Check Essentials
By Dave Hecker,
Introduction to Process and Documentation Parts 1 – 5
By Dave Hecker,
This series is for developers who wish to enhance their service offerings, professionalism, and revenue capacity by incorporating industry-proven approaches to their development process.
Working With Contractors Made Easy
By Dave Hecker,