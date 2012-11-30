Charles Manfre
Charles Manfre is the owner of CodeConquest.com.
Charles's articles
6 Nifty, Time-Saving HTML Attributes
Programming
By Charles Manfre,
In this article, you will learn 6 efficient HTML Attributes that can save your time working on HTML.
The 3 Myths of Learning Programming Languages
Programming
By Charles Manfre,
In this article, you will learn about the 3 Myths of Learning Programming Languages.
Why JavaScript is the Future of Programming
JavaScript
By Charles Manfre,
This infographic provides many usage statistics for the JavaScript language.