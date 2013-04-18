Win Free Tickets to Web Directions Code
By Ricky Onsman
JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3: it’s a changing landscape. Web Directions brings together practitioners and big thinkers at the leading edge to educate and inspire at a “festival of code”.
SitePoint is partnering with Web Directions Code 2013 in Melbourne, Australia, and we have two free tickets worth $999 each to give away.
To enter, all you need to do is let us know why would you like to be at this year’s conference. We will pick the two most creative answers on Wednesday 24th April.
Sorry, this promotion is now closed. Winners will be contacted directly.
You can still buy tickets to Web Directions Code 2013. Use SITEPOINT as a voucher code to take $150 off the full price.
Fine print:
- Two conference tickets to be given away to the two most creative answers.
- Conference to be held in Melbourne, Australia, 2-3 May, no transport or accommodation included.
- Promotion ends 23th April 2013.
