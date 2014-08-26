Prototyping and Sass with Foundation
By Joe Hewitson
Front-end frameworks are taking the web by storm, and Foundation is one of the best.
Foundation makes it easy to build fast-loading, grid-based websites in no time, and comes packed with extra tools and features. Here at the SitePoint Group, we liked it so much, we used it to build Learnable!
Watch as Joe Hewitson demonstrates Prototyping and Sass in Foundation. This video is just one of the 9 lessons from his course An Introduction to Foundation, available at Learnable.
An Introduction to Foundation will introduce you to the benefits of CSS frameworks using a practice, real-life example: a simple, blog-based website. Spread across nine lessons, you’ll learn everything from Foundation’s basic grid system right through to multimedia, images, and customisation.
Growing up with a love for coding, I’ve greatly enjoyed learning many forms of programming, especially web development. This has lead me to professional success ranging from the creation of cutting edge, web based, healthcare applications to simple CMS frameworks.
