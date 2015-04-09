One of the things we’ve been discussing at SitePoint lately is the best way to keep up with the insane number of dev-related things coming out each day. Between new frameworks, languages, techniques, updates, news and trends, it’s getting increasingly hard to separate the signal from the noise.

It can be overwhelming.

So how do you keep up with all things dev?

I asked twitter. Here are some of the replies:

@kylevermeulen Twitter + HTML5 and JavaScript Weekly newsletters. — Tiffany B. Brown (@webinista) March 24, 2015

@kylevermeulen I don't know how I keep up… But twitter surely helps ! — Gilles FRANCOIS (@gfra54) March 24, 2015

@kylevermeulen If you're asking about frontend, then I'd say it's simply not possible. Too many new things on daily basis. You've to curate. — Kamil Ogórek (@kamilogorek) March 24, 2015

Even @sitepointdotcom (who?) weighed in:

And my personal favorite, from Myles…

@kylevermeulen @OphelieLechat Surround myself with kids with time on their hands, and if they mention it three weeks in a row – good to go — Myles Eftos (@madpilot) March 24, 2015

At SitePoint we rely heavily on chat application Slack. Aside from having — you know — work conversations, we have a bunch of channels we use to chat about all manner of other stuff (realtalk: there’s one dedicated to discovering whether anyone feels like fried chicken). One of the ones we use the most is called #random, and we use it to share interesting links, ideas, The Rock’s diet, the occasional debate about Jay-Z’s new streaming service, and if the Googles should buy the Twitters.

But the problem is, Slack is an fast-moving medium. Just like Twitter, if you’re away for a few days, or busy, the conversation moves on. It’s also not great for discussing code, and it’s generally pretty noisy.

We’ve been thinking about this. Between daily newsletter Versioning, the forums, and Learnable, our aim is to to help you stay ahead of the game. We think there’s more we can do. More on that soon.

In the meantime, I’d be keen to hear how you keep up?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.