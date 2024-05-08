Wrapping text around a PNG image

I just wanted to post the code after Archibald’s great advice because it looks so much better! This is just a shorty from my latest Senate Cheatsheet which I’m fine tuning but if anyone should doubt that this works, run this up the flagpole. Thank you Archibald!

<!DOCTYPE html> <HTML LANG="en"> <HEAD> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Metal+Mania&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <title>testing West Virginia / WOODLAND ᰄ ELECTION</title> <style> body { width: 880px; margin: 1.94rem auto; margin-bottom: 3.75rem; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: bold; color: black; } td { padding-top: .4rem; padding-right: .4rem; padding-bottom: .4rem; padding-left: .7rem; } .lead { text-align: center; margin-top: 1.25rem; margin-bottom: 1.25rem; font-family: 'special elite', serif; font-weight: 400; font-size: 2.75rem; line-height: 2.88rem; } .tally { font-family: 'calistoga', serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; color: crimson; } .tallybu { font-family: 'calistoga', serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; color: blue; } .class { font-family: 'calistoga', serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; color: crimson; } /* ━━━━━━━━━ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ━━━━━━━━━ */ .tablabel1 { position: relative; text-align: center; border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px; color: black; padding: 1rem 1rem 0; font-size: 2.5rem; line-height: 2.5rem; font-weight: bold; height: 52px; width: 225px; filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px #000) drop-shadow(3px 0px #000); } .tab { display: flex; max-width: 880px; margin: auto; overflow: hidden; position: relative; z-index: 1; filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px #000); border-bottom: 10px solid #6d634a; /* BLACK BORDER */ } .tab b { display: flex; transform: translateY(5px); justify-content: center; } .tab:after, .tab:before { content: ""; position: relative; z-index: 2; flex: 1; box-shadow: 0 34px #bbac86; /* 2ND TAB was black */ /* this is necessary or a gap will show */ } .tab:after { border-radius: 0 0 0 80px; margin-left: -9px; } .tab:before { border-radius: 0 0 80px 0; margin-right: -9px; } .tablabel1:before { content: ""; pointer-events: none; position: absolute; inset: 0 0 0 0; z-index: -1; background: #bbac86; /* 2ND TAB was black */ /* was black*/ transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px); border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0; } .bkdimg { position: relative; background: none; overflow: hidden; margin-bottom: -2px; /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/ } .ctr { position: absolute; inset: 0 0 0 0; } .ctr2 { z-index: 3; } .ctrmid { z-index: 2; } .ctr3 { z-index: 1; } .ctr2 .tab:before { flex: 0 0 65px; } .ctr3 .tab:after { flex: 0 0 65px; } .ctr2 .tab span *, .ctr2 .tablabel1:before { background: #6d634a; /* 1ST TAB was pink */ color: #e6ddc5; /* WHITE or BLACK */ } .ctr2 .tab:before, .ctr2 .tab:after { box-shadow: 0 34px #6d634a; /* 1ST TAB was pink */ } .ctr3 .tab span *, .ctr3 .tablabel1:before { background: #e6ddc5; /* 3RD TAB was pale cyan */ color: black; /* WHITE or BLACK */ } .ctr3 .tab:before, .ctr3 .tab:after { box-shadow: 0 34px #e6ddc5; /* 3RD TAB was pale cyan */ } .tab1active .ctr, .tab2active .ctr,1 .tab3active .ctr { position: absolute; } .tab1active .ctr2, .tab2active .ctrmid, .tab3active .ctr3 { position: relative; z-index: 4; } .tab3active .ctr2 { z-index: 1; } /* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 1 ━━━━━━━━━━ */ .table1 { width: 100%; /* See LINK STYLING for font sizing */ padding: 6px; text-align: center; background: black; } /* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 2 ━━━━━━━━━━ */ .td2 { width: 220px; /* OPTIONAL COLUMN WIDTH */ color: black; text-align: left; } .table2 { background-color: #bbac86; border: 1rem groove #bbac86; /* brown */ padding: .25rem; text-align: left; width: 100%; } /* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 3 ━━━━━━━━━━ */ .table3 { width: 100%; color: black; padding: .38rem .63rem .38rem .38rem; text-align: justify; vertical-align: middle; /* no border because it’s in table2 */ font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: 400; } .vote > img { float: right; margin-left: 1rem; shape-outside: polygon(100% 0, 100% 100%, 0 100%, 0 70%, 75% 0); } .vote > p { margin: 0; text-align: justify; } /* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 4 ━━━━━━━━━━ */ .table4 th { border-bottom: 1rem groove #cccccc; background-color: black; font-family: 'roboto slab', serif; font-size: 2.06rem; line-height: 2.25rem; font-weight: bold; padding: .94rem; } .th4a { color: white; text-align: center; border-right: .4rem solid #cccccc; } .th4b { width: 265px; /* HEADER WIDTH */ color: #56ff00; /* neon green */ text-align: center; border-right: .4rem solid #cccccc; } .th4c { width: 420px; /* HEADER WIDTH */ color: white; text-align: center; } .rowdy { border-top: .4rem solid black; } .table4 { width: 100%; border: 1rem groove #bbac86; /* grey */ border-collapse: collapse; font-family: 'roboto slab', serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: bold; color: black; } .table4 tbody tr:nth-child( odd ) { background-color: #ffffcc; /* STRIPE YELLOW */ border-bottom: .19rem solid black; } .table4 tbody tr:nth-child( even ) { background-color: white; border-bottom: .19rem solid black; } .table4 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(1) { border-right: .19rem solid black; text-align: center; } .table4 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(2) { border-right: .19rem solid black; text-align: left; } .virgini { text-align: center; color: black; padding-bottom: .1rem; font-family: 'roboto condensed', serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: 700; } /* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 5 ━━━━━━━━━━ */ .table5 { text-align: center; padding-top: 15rem; padding-bottom: 15rem; margin: 2rem 0rem 2rem 0rem; width: 100%; border-top: 1.81rem groove silver; border-bottom: 1.81rem groove silver; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 2.13rem; line-height: 2.25rem; font-weight: bold; color: black; } .insum { padding-top: 2rem; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: 700; } .condl { text-align: left; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: 400; } .condj { text-align: justify; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: 400; } .condlb { text-align: left; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: 700; } .condc { text-align: center; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.06rem; line-height: 2.19rem; font-weight: 400; } .condi { text-align: center; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: 400; } .condib { text-align: left; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.19rem; font-weight: 700; } /* ━━━━━━━ LIST STRIPING ━━━━━━━━ */ ol.abtn { text-align: left; margin: 1.25rem 1.94rem 1.25rem 1.94rem; font-family: "roboto", sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 1.94rem; line-height: 2.25rem; } ol.abtn > li:nth-of-type(odd) { background-color: #ececec; /* very light grey */ } ol.abtn > li:nth-of-type(even) { background-color: white; } /* ━━━━━━━━ CELL STYLING ━━━━━━━━ */ .cell1 { display: block; color: black; background-color: #cccccc; /* grey */ text-align: left; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: bold; } .cell2 { display: block; color: white; background-color: black; text-align: left; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: bold; } .cell3 { display: block; color: black; background-color: #c8e3ff; /* light blue */ text-align: left; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: bold; } .cell4 { display: block; color: white; background-color: blue; text-align: left; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: bold; } .cell5 { display: block; text-align: center; color: black; background-color: yellow; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } .cell6 { background-image: linear-gradient(#bbac86, white); display: block; text-align: center; color: black; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } .cell6a { background-image: linear-gradient(#bbac86, white); text-align: center; color: black; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } .cell7 { display: block; text-align: center; color: black; background-color: #dddddd; /* palest grey */ font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } .cell8 { display: block; text-align: center; color: black; background-color: #bbbbbb; /* grey */ font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } .cell9{ background-image: linear-gradient(#cccccc, white); display: block; text-align: center; /* going from pslest grey to white */ color: black; /* background-color: #bbbbbb; */ /* grey */ font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } .cell10 { background-image: linear-gradient(#bbbbbb, #dddddd); display: block; text-align: center; /* going from grey to darker grey */ color: black; /* background-color: #bbbbbb; */ /* grey */ font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } /* ━━━━━━━━━━ COLORS ━━━━━━━━━━━ */ .blu {color: blue} .blub {color: blue; font-weight: bold;} .dblu {color: dodgerblue} .dblub {color: dodgerblue; font-weight: bold;} .bwn {color: #6a2c00} .bwnb {color: #6a2c00; font-weight: bold;} .fusch {color: #ca009b} .fuschb {color: #ca009b; font-weight: bold} .fuschi {color: #ca009b; font-style: italic} .crim {color: crimson} .crimb {color: crimson; font-weight: bold} .crimi {color: crimson; font-style: italic} .grey {color: grey} .green {color: #248900} /* green */ .greenb {color: #248900; font-weight: bold} /* ━━━━━━━━━ LINKS ━━━━━━━━━━━ */ a:active {color: #ff70ff} a:hover {color: #ff70ff} a:link {color: green} a:visited {color: green} .redlink a:link {color: crimson; font-weight: bold;} .redlink a:visited {color: crimson; font-weight: bold;} .dblulink a:link {color: dodgerblue} /* dodgerblue */ .dblulink a:visited {color: dodgerblue} .bwnlink a:link {color: #6a2c00} .bwnlink a:visited {color: #6a2c00} .plink a:link { color: #ffe5fe; /* pink */; background: black; text-align: center; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: 400; } .plink a:visited { color: #ffe5fe; background: black; text-align: center; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: 400; } .wlink a:link { color: #ffffff; /* cyan */ background: black; text-align: center; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: 400; } .wlink a:visited { color: #ffffff; background: black; text-align: center; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: 400; } .glink a:link { color: #56ff00; /* neon green */ background: black; text-align: center; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: 400; } .glink a:visited { color: #56ff00; background: black; text-align: center; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 1.88rem; line-height: 2rem; font-weight: 400; } /* ━━━━━━ MISCELLANEOUS ━━━━━━━ */ .ctr {text-align: center} .undr {text-decoration: underline} .clambk { color: black; font-style: italic; font-family: roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 2.69rem; font-weight: 900; } .clamcr { color: crimson; font-style: italic; font-family: roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 2.69rem; font-weight: 900; } .clamgr { color: green; font-family: roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 2.5rem; line-height: 2.63rem; font-weight: 900; } .clambu { color: blue; font-style: italic; font-family: roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 2.69rem; font-weight: 900; } .refdm { color: crimson; font-style: italic; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.19rem; } .scor { color: crimson; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2.13rem; line-height: 2.25rem; } .yrs { color: blue; font-family: 'metal mania', serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2.13rem; line-height: 2.25rem; } .rip { text-align: center; color: crimson; font-family: 'calistoga', serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; } .rump { color: crimson; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; } .notes { text-align: justify; color: black; margin: 4rem 2.44rem 0rem 2.44rem; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.19rem; line-height: 2.31rem; font-weight: 400; } .ovry { color: #6d634a; text-align: center; margin: 4rem 1.94rem 2.38rem 1.94rem; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-size: 2.75rem; line-height: 2.88rem; font-weight: 700; } .intro { text-align: justify; color: #777777; /* medium grey */ margin: 1.81rem 4.5rem 1.25rem 4.5rem; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.06rem; line-height: 2.19rem; font-weight: 400; } .intro2 { text-align: justify; color: #783c00; margin: 1.81rem 4.5rem 2.44rem 4.5rem; font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif; font-size: 2.06rem; line-height: 2.19rem; font-weight: 400; } .abtn { color: black; text-align: left; margin: 1.25rem 2.44rem 0rem 2.44rem; font-family: "roboto slab", serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 1.69rem; line-height: 1.81rem; } .az { color: blue; text-align: left; margin: 0rem 2.44rem 1.25rem 2.69rem; font-family: "roboto condensed", sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-size: 1.63rem; line-height: 1.75rem; } hilitea { color: black; background: crimson; display: block; padding-top: .5rem; padding-right: .6rem; padding-bottom: .4rem; padding-left: .7rem; } .hiliteb { margin: 2rem 2.94rem 1rem 2.94rem; text-align: center; font-style: italic; color: #d9ccb7; /* this is sand, readable against black #ff00ff; is magenta */ background-color: black; padding-top: .4rem; padding-right: .3rem; padding-bottom: .4rem; padding-left: .6rem; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: bold; } .hilitec { text-align: center; margin: 0rem 12.5rem 0rem 12.5rem; color: black; background-color: #d9ccb7; /* sand */ border-top: .38rem solid black; border-left: .38rem solid black; border-right: .38rem solid black; border-bottom: .38rem solid black; padding-top: .5rem; padding-right: .6rem; padding-bottom: .4rem; padding-left: .7rem; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: bold; } .footer { color: black; text-align: center; margin: 2.5rem 1rem 1.25rem 1rem; font-family: 'roboto condensed', san8s-serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 400; } .crete { text-align: left; color: black; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2.31rem; line-height: 2.06rem; font-weight: 700; } .cretec { text-align: center; color: black; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } .cretecr { text-align: center; color: crimson; font-family: 'crete round', serif; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: 700; } /* Column th3 is on line 329 */ /* ━━━━━━━━━ END CSS ━━━━━━━━━━ */ </style> </head> <body> <div class="lead"> 11 Democratic Senate Seats in 2024 </div> <div class="bkdimg tab1active"> <div class="ctr ctr2"> <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b>Senate</b></span></div> </div> <div class="ctr ctrmid"> <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b>—Class 1—</b></span></div> </div> <div class="ctr ctr3"> <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b> 2024 </b></span></div> </div> </div> <table class="table1"> <tr> <td class="wlink"> <a href="https://fvap.gov/guide/appendix/state-elections" target="blank"> Click here for current Primary Dates</a> </td> <td class="glink"> <a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_United_States_Senate_elections" target="blank"> Wikipedia 2024 Senate Class 1</a> </td> </tr> </table> <table class="table2"> <tr> <td style="width: 80px; border-bottom: 5px solid black; background: #dddddd;"> <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczNsdDdCnZckWaJQSfWEWtohg3xhbVatWnuxQpsmJrL2ZUq4eUHHZNOpitKPQNhUMYzb9M1B9EO94v96JPdVufGhajW4fxeOj1vtD4eI9FIGXbth9w=s80" alt=""> </td> <td style="border-bottom: 5px solid black; background: #dddddd; text-align: justify; padding-left: 1.5rem;"> <span class="clamgr">PROJECTION:</span><br> West Virginia Flips the Senate <span class="tally">50/50</span><br> <span style="color: green; background: white"> <i>All dates are for the Primaries;</i></span> the <br> General Election is November 5, 2024 </td> </tr> </table> <table class="table3"> <tr> <td class="vote"> <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOQgpK6ZKWVspEx21p6U7qVa4WMBw3xH9D10cBQS6kd2PzoJWHdt3veFK55UkPh5_2xJ9LwXYP66nF-IYIZg0pJIFnIoGJ5Vp_0JoyZh6P8FSIISQ=w157-h180" alt="" align="top"> <p> 5/14/2024 <span style="font-weight: bold; font-style: italic; color: green;"> Why is West Virginia so pivotal?</span> Because the loss of this particular senate seat represents a record-breaking 66 years that Democrats have managed to hang on to it. <span style="font-weight: bold">See my Epitaph at the end of the chart and I’ll update this Cheatsheet once we have our Democrat Primary candidate on May 14. </p> </td> </tr> </table> <table class="table4"> <thead> <tr> <th class="th4a">CLS</th> <th class="th4b">STATE <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczPchWv8XcvW0pkSO4yEFFhgbl6z0VgpLa0-kreKKlt41LgPExkwbnCnfX-47MX6Wg5P2IksxxoIYn67rymQVw6T1j2i58XcmBIWW9lGWNiVXefStA=w60-h34" alt=""> LINK</th> <th class="th4c">DATE <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczPZBBRS1BD-SrgpTPo2oA0qh50-f91t9webdRVhnN4AQqh0EF5-EMh5c8nMO21_83yM4JUGfPERhJA0IVpw5N6AKU4iz2qaqxMzTOT1GvHwYtjVxw=w60-h34" alt=""> CANDIDATE</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="rowdy"> <td class="class">2</td> <td class="cell2"><i>WEST VIRGINIA</i></td> <td style="border-left: .19rem solid black"><span class="yrs">EPITAPH FOR WEST VIRGINIA</span></td> </tr> <tr> <td class="cell6a" style="border-bottom: .19rem solid black;padding: 9px 0px 4px 0px"><img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczMxqxABZKX_7u3OoNcRdasIYENducZtw-BQOo3R5aAgihnLt4JNniDCz-yuXCIYiPxtoPGZguslY-gck77P26YoN8qmD3omBdTARB3LUiykh6sFIw=w100-h118" alt=""></td> <td colspan="2" style="text-align: justify"> In 2025 we will experience the <i>existential loss</i> of a Senate seat held by a Democrat for a <span class="tallybu">record 66 YEARS</span> — Senators BYRD, GOODWIN & MANCHIN — the first of what promises to be a catastrophic year for Democrats in the United States Senate. <div class="rip">1959 R.I.P. 2025</div> </td> </tr> </table> </body> </html>