Wrapping text around a PNG image

21

Delete display: block from class cell6.

22

I just wanted to post the code after Archibald’s great advice because it looks so much better! This is just a shorty from my latest Senate Cheatsheet which I’m fine tuning but if anyone should doubt that this works, run this up the flagpole. Thank you Archibald!

<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> 
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Metal+Mania&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">

<title>testing West Virginia &#47; WOODLAND &#7172; ELECTION</title>

<style>

body {
    width: 880px;
    margin: 1.94rem auto;
    margin-bottom: 3.75rem;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: black;
}

td {
    padding-top: .4rem;
    padding-right: .4rem;
    padding-bottom: .4rem;
    padding-left: .7rem;
}

.lead {
    text-align: center;
    margin-top: 1.25rem;
    margin-bottom: 1.25rem;
    font-family: 'special elite', serif;
    font-weight: 400;
    font-size: 2.75rem;
    line-height: 2.88rem;
}
.tally {
    font-family: 'calistoga', serif;
    font-weight: 700;
	font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    color: crimson;
}
.tallybu {
    font-family: 'calistoga', serif;
    font-weight: 700;
	font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    color: blue;
}
.class {
    font-family: 'calistoga', serif;
    font-weight: 700;
	font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    color: crimson;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ━━━━━━━━━ */

    .tablabel1 {
      position: relative;
      text-align: center;
      border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
      color: black;
      padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
      font-size: 2.5rem;
      line-height: 2.5rem;
      font-weight: bold;
      height: 52px;
      width: 225px;
      filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px #000) drop-shadow(3px 0px #000);
    }

    .tab {
      display: flex;
      max-width: 880px;
      margin: auto;
      overflow: hidden;
      position: relative;
      z-index: 1;
      filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px #000);
      border-bottom: 10px solid #6d634a;  /*  BLACK BORDER */
    }

    .tab b {
      display: flex;
      transform: translateY(5px);
      justify-content: center;
    }

    .tab:after,
    .tab:before {
      content: "";
      position: relative;
      z-index: 2;
      flex: 1;
      box-shadow: 0 34px #bbac86;    /* 2ND TAB was black  */
      /* this is necessary or a gap will show */
    }

    .tab:after {
      border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
      margin-left: -9px;
    }

    .tab:before {
      border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
      margin-right: -9px;
    }

    .tablabel1:before {
      content: "";
      pointer-events: none;
      position: absolute;
      inset: 0 0 0 0;
      z-index: -1;
      background: #bbac86;     /*  2ND TAB was black  */
      /* was black*/
      transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
      border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
    }

    .bkdimg {
      position: relative;
      background: none;
      overflow: hidden;
      margin-bottom: -2px;
      /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
    }

    .ctr {
      position: absolute;
      inset: 0 0 0 0;
    }

    .ctr2 {
      z-index: 3;
    }

    .ctrmid {
      z-index: 2;
    }

    .ctr3 {
      z-index: 1;
    }

    .ctr2 .tab:before {
      flex: 0 0 65px;
    }

    .ctr3 .tab:after {
      flex: 0 0 65px;
    }

    .ctr2 .tab span *,
    .ctr2 .tablabel1:before {
      background: #6d634a;    /*  1ST TAB was pink  */
      color: #e6ddc5;        /*  WHITE or BLACK  */
    }

    .ctr2 .tab:before,
    .ctr2 .tab:after {
      box-shadow: 0 34px #6d634a;    /*  1ST TAB was pink  */
    }

    .ctr3 .tab span *,
    .ctr3 .tablabel1:before {
      background: #e6ddc5;    /* 3RD TAB was pale cyan  */
      color: black;        /*  WHITE or BLACK  */
    }

    .ctr3 .tab:before,
    .ctr3 .tab:after {
      box-shadow: 0 34px #e6ddc5;   /* 3RD TAB was pale cyan  */
    }

    .tab1active .ctr,
    .tab2active .ctr,1
    .tab3active .ctr {
      position: absolute;
    }

    .tab1active .ctr2,
    .tab2active .ctrmid,
    .tab3active .ctr3 {
      position: relative;
      z-index: 4;
    }

    .tab3active .ctr2 {
      z-index: 1;
    }

/* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 1 ━━━━━━━━━━ */

.table1 {
      width: 100%;
      /*  See LINK STYLING for font sizing  */
      padding: 6px;
      text-align: center;
      background: black;
    }

/* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 2 ━━━━━━━━━━ */

.td2 {
      width: 220px;    /*  OPTIONAL COLUMN WIDTH  */
      color: black;
      text-align: left;
    }
    .table2 {
      background-color: #bbac86;
      border: 1rem groove #bbac86;   /*  brown  */
      padding: .25rem;
      text-align: left;
      width: 100%;
    }

/* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 3 ━━━━━━━━━━ */

    .table3 {
      width: 100%;
      color: black;
      padding: .38rem .63rem .38rem .38rem;
      text-align: justify;
      vertical-align: middle;   /*  no border because it’s in table2  */
      font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
      font-size: 2.19rem;
      line-height: 2.31rem;
      font-weight: 400;
    }

.vote > img {
	float: right;
	margin-left: 1rem;
	shape-outside: polygon(100% 0, 100% 100%, 0 100%, 0 70%, 75% 0);
}
.vote > p {
	margin: 0;
	text-align: justify;
}


/* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 4 ━━━━━━━━━━ */
.table4 th {
    border-bottom: 1rem groove #cccccc;
    background-color: black;
    font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
    font-size: 2.06rem;
    line-height: 2.25rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    padding: .94rem;
}
.th4a {
    color: white;
    text-align: center;
    border-right: .4rem solid #cccccc;
}
.th4b {
    width: 265px;     /*    HEADER WIDTH    */
    color: #56ff00;  /* neon green */
    text-align: center;
    border-right: .4rem solid #cccccc;
}
.th4c {
    width: 420px;          /*    HEADER WIDTH    */
    color: white;
    text-align: center;
}

.rowdy {
    border-top: .4rem solid black;
}

.table4 {
    width: 100%;
    border: 1rem groove #bbac86;    /* grey */
    border-collapse: collapse;
    font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: black;
}
.table4 tbody tr:nth-child( odd ) {
    background-color: #ffffcc;        /* STRIPE YELLOW  */
    border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
.table4 tbody tr:nth-child( even ) {
    background-color: white;
    border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
.table4 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(1) {
    border-right: .19rem solid black;
    text-align: center;
}
.table4 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(2) {
    border-right: .19rem solid black;
    text-align: left;
}
.virgini {
	text-align: center;
	color: black;
    padding-bottom: .1rem;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}

/* ━━━━━━━━━ TABLE 5 ━━━━━━━━━━ */
.table5 {
	text-align: center;
	padding-top: 15rem;
	padding-bottom: 15rem;
	margin: 2rem 0rem 2rem 0rem;
    width: 100%;
    border-top: 1.81rem groove silver;
    border-bottom: 1.81rem groove silver;
    border-collapse: collapse;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.13rem;
    line-height: 2.25rem;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: black;
}
.insum {
	padding-top: 2rem;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}

.condl {
	text-align: left;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.condj {
	text-align: justify;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.condlb {
	text-align: left;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.condc {
	text-align: center;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.06rem;
    line-height: 2.19rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.condi {
	text-align: center;
	font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.condib {
	text-align: left;
	font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.19rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
/* ━━━━━━━ LIST STRIPING ━━━━━━━━ */
ol.abtn {
	text-align: left;
    margin: 1.25rem 1.94rem 1.25rem 1.94rem;    
    font-family: "roboto", sans-serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 1.94rem;
    line-height: 2.25rem;
}
ol.abtn > li:nth-of-type(odd) {
    background-color: #ececec;      /* very light grey */
}
ol.abtn > li:nth-of-type(even) {
    background-color: white;
}

/* ━━━━━━━━ CELL STYLING ━━━━━━━━ */
.cell1 {
    display: block;
    color: black;
    background-color: #cccccc;         /*  grey  */
    text-align: left;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.cell2 {
    display: block;
    color: white;
    background-color: black;
    text-align: left;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.cell3 {
    display: block;
    color: black;
    background-color: #c8e3ff;       /* light blue */
    text-align: left;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.cell4 {
    display: block;
    color: white;
    background-color: blue;
    text-align: left;
    font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.cell5 {
    display: block;
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    background-color: yellow;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cell6 {
    background-image: linear-gradient(#bbac86, white);
    display: block;
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cell6a {
    background-image: linear-gradient(#bbac86, white);
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cell7 {
    display: block;
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    background-color: #dddddd;    /*  palest grey  */
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cell8 {
    display: block;
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    background-color: #bbbbbb;    /*  grey  */
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cell9{
    background-image: linear-gradient(#cccccc, white);
    display: block;
    text-align: center;    /* going from pslest grey to white */
    color: black;
 /*   background-color: #bbbbbb;   */   /*  grey  */
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cell10 {
    background-image: linear-gradient(#bbbbbb, #dddddd);
    display: block;
    text-align: center;   /*  going from grey to darker grey */
    color: black;
 /*   background-color: #bbbbbb;  */    /*  grey  */
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}

/* ━━━━━━━━━━ COLORS ━━━━━━━━━━━ */

.blu {color: blue}
.blub {color: blue; font-weight: bold;}
.dblu {color: dodgerblue}
.dblub {color: dodgerblue; font-weight: bold;}
.bwn {color: #6a2c00}
.bwnb {color: #6a2c00; font-weight: bold;}
.fusch {color: #ca009b}
.fuschb {color: #ca009b; font-weight: bold}
.fuschi {color: #ca009b; font-style: italic}
.crim {color: crimson}
.crimb {color: crimson; font-weight: bold}
.crimi {color: crimson; font-style: italic}
.grey {color: grey}
.green {color: #248900}  /* green */
.greenb {color: #248900; font-weight: bold}

/* ━━━━━━━━━ LINKS ━━━━━━━━━━━ */

a:active {color: #ff70ff}
a:hover {color: #ff70ff}
a:link {color: green}
a:visited {color: green}

.redlink a:link {color: crimson; font-weight: bold;}
.redlink a:visited {color: crimson; font-weight: bold;}
.dblulink a:link {color: dodgerblue}    /*  dodgerblue  */
.dblulink a:visited {color: dodgerblue}
.bwnlink a:link {color: #6a2c00}
.bwnlink a:visited {color: #6a2c00}

.plink a:link {
    color: #ffe5fe;      /*  pink  */;
    background: black;
    text-align: center;
    font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.plink a:visited {
    color: #ffe5fe;
    background: black;
    text-align: center;
    font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.wlink a:link {
    color: #ffffff;      /*  cyan  */
    background: black;
    text-align: center;
    font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.wlink a:visited {
    color: #ffffff;
    background: black;
    text-align: center;
    font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.glink a:link {
    color: #56ff00;      /*  neon green  */
    background: black;
    text-align: center;
    font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.glink a:visited {
    color: #56ff00;
    background: black;
    text-align: center;
    font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 1.88rem;
    line-height: 2rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}

/* ━━━━━━ MISCELLANEOUS ━━━━━━━ */

.ctr {text-align: center}
.undr {text-decoration: underline}

.clambk {
	color: black;
	font-style: italic;
	font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.69rem;
    font-weight: 900;
}
.clamcr {
	color: crimson;
	font-style: italic;
	font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.69rem;
    font-weight: 900;
}
.clamgr {
    color: green;
	font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.5rem;
    line-height: 2.63rem;
    font-weight: 900;
}
.clambu {
	color: blue;
	font-style: italic;
	font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.69rem;
    font-weight: 900;
}
.refdm {
    color: crimson;
    font-style: italic;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.19rem;
}
.scor {
    color: crimson;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 2.13rem;
    line-height: 2.25rem;
}
.yrs {
    color: blue;
    font-family: 'metal mania', serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 2.13rem;
    line-height: 2.25rem;
}
.rip {
	text-align: center;
    color: crimson;
    font-family: 'calistoga', serif;
    font-weight: 700;
	font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
}
.rump {
    color: crimson;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
}
.notes {
	text-align: justify;
	color: black;
    margin: 4rem 2.44rem 0rem 2.44rem;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.19rem;
    line-height: 2.31rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.ovry {
	color: #6d634a;
	text-align: center;
    margin: 4rem 1.94rem 2.38rem 1.94rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2.75rem;
    line-height: 2.88rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.intro {
	text-align: justify;
	color: #777777;    /* medium grey */
    margin: 1.81rem 4.5rem 1.25rem 4.5rem;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.06rem;
    line-height: 2.19rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.intro2 {
	text-align: justify;
	color: #783c00;
    margin: 1.81rem 4.5rem 2.44rem 4.5rem;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
    font-size: 2.06rem;
    line-height: 2.19rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.abtn {
	color: black;
	text-align: left;
    margin: 1.25rem 2.44rem 0rem 2.44rem;
    font-family: "roboto slab", serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 1.69rem;
    line-height: 1.81rem;
}
.az {
	color: blue;
	text-align: left;
    margin: 0rem 2.44rem 1.25rem 2.69rem;
    font-family: "roboto condensed", sans-serif;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-size: 1.63rem;
    line-height: 1.75rem;
}

hilitea {
    color: black;
    background: crimson;
    display: block;
    padding-top: .5rem;
    padding-right: .6rem;
    padding-bottom: .4rem;
    padding-left: .7rem;
}
.hiliteb {
    margin: 2rem 2.94rem 1rem 2.94rem;
    text-align: center;
    font-style: italic;
    color: #d9ccb7;     /* this is sand, readable against black #ff00ff; is magenta  */
    background-color: black;
    padding-top: .4rem;
    padding-right: .3rem;
    padding-bottom: .4rem;
    padding-left: .6rem;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.hilitec {
    text-align: center;
    margin: 0rem 12.5rem 0rem 12.5rem;
    color: black;
    background-color: #d9ccb7;   /* sand */
    border-top: .38rem solid black;
    border-left: .38rem solid black;
    border-right: .38rem solid black;
    border-bottom: .38rem solid black;
    padding-top: .5rem;
    padding-right: .6rem;
    padding-bottom: .4rem;
    padding-left: .7rem;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.footer {
	color: black;
	text-align: center;
    margin: 2.5rem 1rem 1.25rem 1rem;
    font-family: 'roboto condensed', san8s-serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 400;
}
.crete {
    text-align: left;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2.31rem;
    line-height: 2.06rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cretec {
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}
.cretecr {
    text-align: center;
    color: crimson;
    font-family: 'crete round', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
    font-weight: 700;
}

/*  Column th3 is on line 329  */

/* ━━━━━━━━━ END CSS ━━━━━━━━━━ */

</style>
</head>

<body>
    <div class="lead">
        11 Democratic Senate Seats in 2024
    </div>

  <div class="bkdimg tab1active">
    <div class="ctr ctr2">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b>Senate</b></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctrmid">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b>&mdash;Class 1&mdash;</b></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctr3">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b>&nbsp;2024&nbsp;</b></span></div>
    </div>
  </div>

<table class="table1">
	<tr>
		<td class="wlink">
<a href="https://fvap.gov/guide/appendix/state-elections" target="blank">
Click here for current Primary Dates</a>
        </td>
        <td class="glink">
<a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_United_States_Senate_elections" target="blank">
Wikipedia 2024 Senate Class 1</a>
        </td>
        </tr>
</table>

<table class="table2">
<tr>
<td style="width: 80px; border-bottom: 5px solid black; background: #dddddd;">
<img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczNsdDdCnZckWaJQSfWEWtohg3xhbVatWnuxQpsmJrL2ZUq4eUHHZNOpitKPQNhUMYzb9M1B9EO94v96JPdVufGhajW4fxeOj1vtD4eI9FIGXbth9w=s80" alt="">
    </td>
    <td style="border-bottom: 5px solid black; background: #dddddd; text-align: justify; padding-left: 1.5rem;">
<span class="clamgr">PROJECTION:</span><br>
West Virginia Flips the Senate 
<span class="tally">50/50</span><br>
<span style="color: green; background: white">
<i>All dates are for the Primaries;</i></span> the <br>
General Election is November 5, 2024
    </td>
  </tr>
</table>

    <table class="table3">
<tr>
    <td class="vote">
	<img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOQgpK6ZKWVspEx21p6U7qVa4WMBw3xH9D10cBQS6kd2PzoJWHdt3veFK55UkPh5_2xJ9LwXYP66nF-IYIZg0pJIFnIoGJ5Vp_0JoyZh6P8FSIISQ=w157-h180" alt="" align="top">        
<p>
5/14/2024 <span style="font-weight: bold; font-style: italic; color: green;">
Why is West Virginia so pivotal?</span> Because the loss of this particular senate seat represents a record-breaking 66 years that Democrats have managed to hang on to it. <span style="font-weight: bold">See my Epitaph at the end of the chart and I&rsquo;ll update this Cheatsheet once we have our Democrat Primary candidate on May 14.
	</p>
    </td>
    </tr>
    </table>

<table class="table4">
        <thead>
<tr>
<th class="th4a">CLS</th>
<th class="th4b">STATE <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczPchWv8XcvW0pkSO4yEFFhgbl6z0VgpLa0-kreKKlt41LgPExkwbnCnfX-47MX6Wg5P2IksxxoIYn67rymQVw6T1j2i58XcmBIWW9lGWNiVXefStA=w60-h34" alt=""> LINK</th>
<th class="th4c">DATE <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczPZBBRS1BD-SrgpTPo2oA0qh50-f91t9webdRVhnN4AQqh0EF5-EMh5c8nMO21_83yM4JUGfPERhJA0IVpw5N6AKU4iz2qaqxMzTOT1GvHwYtjVxw=w60-h34" alt=""> CANDIDATE</th>
                </tr>
        </thead>
        <tbody>

<tr class="rowdy">
      <td class="class">2</td>
      <td class="cell2"><i>WEST VIRGINIA</i></td>
      <td style="border-left: .19rem solid black"><span class="yrs">EPITAPH FOR WEST VIRGINIA</span></td>
    </tr>
<tr>
      <td class="cell6a" style="border-bottom: .19rem solid black;padding: 9px 0px 4px 0px"><img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczMxqxABZKX_7u3OoNcRdasIYENducZtw-BQOo3R5aAgihnLt4JNniDCz-yuXCIYiPxtoPGZguslY-gck77P26YoN8qmD3omBdTARB3LUiykh6sFIw=w100-h118" alt=""></td>
      <td colspan="2" style="text-align: justify">
In 2025 we will experience the <i>existential loss</i> of a Senate seat held by a Democrat for a <span class="tallybu">record 66 YEARS</span> — Senators BYRD, GOODWIN & MANCHIN — the first of what promises to be a catastrophic year for Democrats in the United States Senate.
<div class="rip">1959&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;R.I.P.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;2025</div>
      </td>
    </tr>

</table>

</body>
</html>