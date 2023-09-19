Wordpress Site Security is big challenge for New Bloggers?

I have my own website and I see many bloggers using WordPress: many times, many scripts in WordPress websites. I lost my website because of only WordPress security. I am not able to buy premium security plugins. Looking for free security that will secure my hosting and WordPress.
Is there a was I can secure my websites?
You can put a CDN in front of you site to rise the security. I recommend the free tier of Cloudflare. Cloudflare can hide your ip-address using proxy. As a bonus your site will be cached and hopefully faster…
I have experience with Cloudflare but I still have an issue with the site. I list a blog with 50+ blog posts. Just lost it for security reasons and host provider suspended the account