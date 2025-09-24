im looking for the wordpress newsletter plugin which can connect to the gmail. so that when i receive mail in G-mail the email address on G-mail whether that is sender email id or email id in body (message) automatically get auto subscribe to plugin so that i don’t have enter manually in this plugin
can anyone suggest me the plugin
