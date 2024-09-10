Woocommerce checkout spinning page loading icon blocking payments

I am trying to setup a woocommerce stripe gateway plugin to work with the checkout of my wordpress website but I cannot get it to work.

All I get is a couple of spinning circle preloading animations which never stop as seen in the image below and cannot get it to unblock the payments section of the form

I have deactivated woopayments plugin in case it is causing conflicts, I have deactivated all of my other plugins except for other woocommerce plugins, woocommerce stripe gateway, and wordfence security.

I have also switched from my Betheme wordpress theme to the default 2024 wordpress theme and I am still having issues with the payments part of the form being blocked by the preloader/spinner block ui overlay.

I dont know very much about javascript so I am assuming this is a javascript issue?