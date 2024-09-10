Woocommerce checkout spinning page loading icon blocking payments

JavaScript
, ,
1

I am trying to setup a woocommerce stripe gateway plugin to work with the checkout of my wordpress website but I cannot get it to work.

All I get is a couple of spinning circle preloading animations which never stop as seen in the image below and cannot get it to unblock the payments section of the form

Checkout
Checkout1879×923 86.1 KB

I have deactivated woopayments plugin in case it is causing conflicts, I have deactivated all of my other plugins except for other woocommerce plugins, woocommerce stripe gateway, and wordfence security.

I have also switched from my Betheme wordpress theme to the default 2024 wordpress theme and I am still having issues with the payments part of the form being blocked by the preloader/spinner block ui overlay.

I dont know very much about javascript so I am assuming this is a javascript issue?

2

It… sounds like one, because it looks like the page failed to clear away a loading placeholder. Without being able to see the page, I dont know that I can say any more than that.

3

Thanks m_hutley

here is a link to the offending page
https://wirritjin-peggera-lin.au/checkout/

You might have to load this product to the cart first, this is currently the only product that can be tested with the checkout

https://wirritjin-peggera-lin.au/product/blak-to-my-roots/