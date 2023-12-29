Width:max-content causes item to span out of a wrapper or overflowing from it, how to prevent that?

This is not a question about a particular HTML-CSS codepiece but a principal question.

If an item-element with width:max-content spans out of a wrapper or overflowing from a wrapper-element, how would you prevent that?

In one case I have tried to give such item-element the following CSS altogether but it didn’t help. it kept spanning out or overflowing.

word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap; word-break: break-word; overflow: hidden;