Width:max-content causes item to span out of a wrapper or overflowing from it, how to prevent that?

This is not a question about a particular HTML-CSS codepiece but a principal question.
If an item-element with
width:max-content spans out of a wrapper or overflowing from a wrapper-element, how would you prevent that?
In one case I have tried to give such item-element the following CSS altogether but it didn’t help. it kept spanning out or overflowing.
word-wrap: break-word;
white-space: pre-wrap;
word-break: break-word;
overflow: hidden;
The item element very very much needs
width: max-content so giving up on it and finding another method altogether to organize the wrapper and its item would be a bit painful.