Width:max-content causes item to span out of a wrapper or overflowing from it, how to prevent that?

HTML & CSS
This is not a question about a particular HTML-CSS codepiece but a principal question.

If an item-element with width:max-content spans out of a wrapper or overflowing from a wrapper-element, how would you prevent that?

In one case I have tried to give such item-element the following CSS altogether but it didn’t help. it kept spanning out or overflowing.

word-wrap: break-word;
white-space: pre-wrap;
word-break: break-word;
overflow: hidden;

The item element very very much needs width: max-content so giving up on it and finding another method altogether to organize the wrapper and its item would be a bit painful.

2

You could simply add max-width:100%.

e.g.

.wrap{
  width:max-content;
  border:1px solid red;
  max-width:100%;
}

Though I would hazard a guess that you are using max-content when another shrink to fit method may be more suitable. I very rarely have to use max-content and can’t actually remember the last time I needed it.