Why making images grid layout with masonry looks ugly?

Hello,

I want to make images grid layout in my Laravel 8 / alpinejs 3.8.1 / tailwindcss 2.2.2 app and

searching in net I found several possible decisions :

With css styling

Which is based on 3 custom classes masonry-3-col, masonry-2-col , break-inside and it works ok for my page including different devices :

http://hostels4j.my-demo-apps.tk/hostels-gallery I found this masonry.desandro library, but trying to implmenent it on the same page

I have very wierd results : Any image item is show with desined borders and shadows when mouse is over as expected, but

grids layout

is rather strange. I see that masonry library is applied. Please look the same url with debug key added “/1”

http://hostels4j.my-demo-apps.tk/hostels-gallery/1 debug key added/missing “/1”

In Blade file below I switch these 2 modes depending on :

<div class="frontend_page_container" x-data="hostelsGalleyViewPageComponent()" x-init="[onHostelsGalleyViewPageComponentInit() ]" id="hostels_gallery_page_container" x-cloak> {{-- SOURCE : https://stackoverflow.com/questions/66914169/can-i-create-a-masonry-layout-using-tailwind-css-utility-classes--}} <div class="relative pt-16 pb-32 flex content-center items-center justify-center" style="min-height: 45vh;" x-cloak > <div class="absolute top-0 w-full h-full bg-center bg-cover" style='background-image: url("{{ \App\Library\Services\AppContent::BG_IMAGE_HEADER_HOSTEL }}");' > <span id="blackOverlay" class="w-full h-full absolute opacity-50 bg-black" ></span> </div> <div class="container relative mx-auto"> <div class="items-center flex flex-wrap"> <div class="w-full lg:w-6/12 px-4 ml-auto mr-auto text-center"> <div class="pr-12"> <h1 class="frontend_main_inverted_color font-semibold text-4xl"> {{ $site_name }} </h1> @if(!empty($appHeaderBlockHeader['text'])) <p class="mt-4 text-lg frontend_main_inverted_color"> {!! $appHeaderBlockHeader['text'] !!} </p> @endif <a href="{{ route('personal.new-hostel') }}" class="btn_frontend_action_big"> Publish Hostel </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="top-auto bottom-0 left-0 right-0 w-full absolute pointer-events-none overflow-hidden" style="height: 70px;" > <svg class="absolute bottom-0 overflow-hidden" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" preserveAspectRatio="none" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 2560 100" x="0" y="0" > <polygon class="text-gray-700" points="2560 0 2560 100 0 100" ></polygon> </svg> </div> </div> <section class="pb-20 bg-gray-300 -mt-24"> <div class="container mx-auto px-4"> <div class="flex flex-wrap items-center mt-16"> @if(!empty($ourCompanyInfoBlock['name']) and !empty($ourCompanyInfoBlock['text'])) <div class="w-full md:w-6/12 px-2 mr-auto ml-auto"> <h3 class="text-3xl mb-2 frontend_content_text leading-normal"> {!! showAppIcon('our_company', 'frontend') !!} {!! $ourCompanyInfoBlock['name'] !!} </h3> <p class="text-lg font-light leading-relaxed mt-4 mb-4 frontend_content_text" > {!! $ourCompanyInfoBlock['text'] !!} </p> </div> @endif <div class="w-full md:w-5/12 px-2 mr-auto ml-auto"> <div class="relative flex flex-col min-w-0 break-words bg-white w-full mb-6 shadow-lg rounded-lg bg-green-600" > <img alt="..." src="{{ \App\Library\Services\AppContent::BG_IMAGE_HOSTELS_GALLERY }}" class="w-full align-middle rounded-t-lg" /> <blockquote class="relative p-2 lg:p-6 mb-4"> <svg preserveAspectRatio="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 583 95" class="absolute left-0 w-full block" style="height: 95px; top: -94px;" > <polygon points="-30,95 583,95 583,65" class="text-green-600 fill-current" ></polygon> </svg> <h4 class="text-xl font-bold frontend_main_inverted_color"> {!! $hostelsGalleryInfoBlock['name'] !!} </h4> @if(!empty($hostelsGalleryInfoBlock['text'])) <p class="text-md font-light mt-2 frontend_main_inverted_color"> {!! $hostelsGalleryInfoBlock['text'] !!} </p> @endif </blockquote> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="relative py-10"> <div class="bottom-auto top-0 left-0 right-0 w-full absolute pointer-events-none overflow-hidden -mt-20" style="height: 80px;" > <svg class="absolute bottom-0 overflow-hidden" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" preserveAspectRatio="none" version="1.1" viewBox="0 0 2560 100" x="0" y="0" > <polygon class="bg-gray-300" points="2560 0 2560 100 0 100" ></polygon> </svg> </div> <div class="container mx-auto p-0 frontend_block_border rounded-lg"> @if(count($hostelsDataRows) == 0) <div class="m-2 p-2 warning_text"> {!! showAppIcon('warning', 'frontend') !!} No hostels found ! </div> @endif @if(count($hostelsDataRows) > 0) <x-h2 class="frontend_subtitle"> {!! showAppIcon('image') !!} {{ count($hostelsDataRows) }} {{ pluralize3( count($hostelsDataRows), 'no images', 'image', 'images' ) }} </x-h2> <div id="div_photos_container_id" class="block"> @if($debug) <div class="main_gallery__blocks"> <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH START --> @foreach($hostelsDataRows as $nextHostel) @livewire('hostel.hostel-gallery-item', ['nextHostel' => $nextHostel, 'loop_index'=> $loop->index]) @endforeach <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH END --> </div> @else <div class="md:masonry-2-col lg:masonry-3-col box-border mx-auto before:box-inherit after:box-inherit"> <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH START --> @foreach($hostelsDataRows as $nextHostel) <div class="break-inside p-4 m-0 bg-gray-100 rounded-lg"> @livewire('hostel.hostel-gallery-item', ['nextHostel' => $nextHostel, 'loop_index'=> $loop->index]) </div> @endforeach <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH END --> </div> @endif </div> @endif </div> </section> @if($debug) <script src="https://unpkg.com/masonry-layout@4/dist/masonry.pkgd.min.js"></script> @endif <script> function hostelsGalleyViewPageComponent() { return { onHostelsGalleyViewPageComponentInit: function () { console.log('onHostelsGalleyViewPageComponentInit $debug::') console.log('{{ $debug }}') if ('{{ $debug }}' == '1') { var container = document.querySelector('.main_gallery__blocks'); var msnry = new Masonry(container, { columnWidth: 240, // isFitWidth: true, itemSelector: '.main_gallery__block', }); setTimeout(setPhotosContainerHeight, 1000); // But this method really helped } }, } } // function hostelsGalleyViewPageComponent() { function setPhotosContainerHeight() { console.log('setPhotosContainerHeight::') document.getElementById('div_photos_container_id').setAttribute("style", "height:100% !important"); console.log('document.getElementById(div_photos_container_id).setAttribute("style"::') console.log(document.getElementById('div_photos_container_id').getAttribute("style")) // this.is_photos_container_loaded = true; } </script> <style> .main_gallery__blocks { display: -webkit-box; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: start; -ms-flex-align: start; align-items: flex-start; -webkit-box-pack: start; -ms-flex-pack: start; justify-content: flex-start; -ms-flex-wrap: wrap; flex-wrap: wrap; width: calc(100% + 14px); margin: -7px; } .main_gallery__block { width: 100%; padding: 4px; } .main_gallery__link { width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; opacity: 0; z-index: 2; } .main_gallery__content { width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; } .main_gallery__content img { width: 100%; height: 100%; -o-object-fit: cover; object-fit: cover; } .main_gallery__content:before { content: ''; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4); opacity: 0; -webkit-transition: 0.3s opacity; -o-transition: 0.3s opacity; transition: 0.3s opacity; } .main_gallery__content:hover:before { opacity: 1; } .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__info, .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__comments, .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description, .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__sticker_mark { opacity: 1; } .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description { color: #FFD846; } .main_gallery__description { display: block; width: 100%; font-weight: 500; font-size: 18px; letter-spacing: 0.03em; color: #fff; padding: 0 0 11px 23px; position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; -webkit-transition: 0.3s color; -o-transition: 0.3s color; transition: 0.3s color; } .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description, .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__sticker_mark { opacity: 1; } .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description { color: #FFD846; } @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .main_gallery__description { font-size: 14px; padding: 0 0 15px 15px; } } @media screen and (max-width: 480px) { .main_gallery__description { font-size: 12px; padding: 0 0 10px 10px; } } </style> </div>

and resources/views/livewire/hostel/hostel-gallery-item.blade.php with template for any image :

<div> <div class="main_gallery__block" > <div class="main_gallery__content"> <a href="{{ route('hostel-view-page', $nextHostel->slug ) }}" class="main_gallery__link"></a> @if(!empty($nextHostel['filenameData'])) <img src="{{$nextHostel['filenameData']['image_url']}}" alt=""> @else <img src="/img/hostels-gallery.jpg" alt="{{ $nextHostel['name'] }}"> @endif <p class="main_gallery__description">{{$nextHostel['id']}}::{{$nextHostel['name']}}</p> </div> </div> </div>

Actually I would prefer to use the second way, as I want to master this library, but why results are some ugly and how it can be fixed?

Thanks!