Why making images grid layout with masonry looks ugly?

JavaScript
#1

Hello,
I want to make images grid layout in my Laravel 8 / alpinejs 3.8.1 / tailwindcss 2.2.2 app and
searching in net I found several possible decisions :

  1. With css styling
    Which is based on 3 custom classes masonry-3-col, masonry-2-col , break-inside and it works ok for my page including different devices :
    http://hostels4j.my-demo-apps.tk/hostels-gallery

  2. I found this masonry.desandro library, but trying to implmenent it on the same page
    I have very wierd results : Any image item is show with desined borders and shadows when mouse is over as expected, but
    grids layout
    is rather strange. I see that masonry library is applied. Please look the same url with debug key added “/1”
    http://hostels4j.my-demo-apps.tk/hostels-gallery/1 debug key added/missing “/1”

In Blade file below I switch these 2 modes depending on :

<div class="frontend_page_container" x-data="hostelsGalleyViewPageComponent()"
     x-init="[onHostelsGalleyViewPageComponentInit() ]" id="hostels_gallery_page_container" x-cloak>

    {{--    SOURCE : https://stackoverflow.com/questions/66914169/can-i-create-a-masonry-layout-using-tailwind-css-utility-classes--}}
    <div
        class="relative pt-16 pb-32 flex content-center items-center justify-center"
        style="min-height: 45vh;" x-cloak
    >
        <div
            class="absolute top-0 w-full h-full bg-center bg-cover"
            style='background-image: url("{{ \App\Library\Services\AppContent::BG_IMAGE_HEADER_HOSTEL }}");'
        >
          <span
              id="blackOverlay"
              class="w-full h-full absolute opacity-50 bg-black"
          ></span>
        </div>
        <div class="container relative mx-auto">
            <div class="items-center flex flex-wrap">
                <div class="w-full lg:w-6/12 px-4 ml-auto mr-auto text-center">
                    <div class="pr-12">
                        <h1 class="frontend_main_inverted_color font-semibold text-4xl">
                            {{ $site_name }}
                        </h1>

                        @if(!empty($appHeaderBlockHeader['text']))
                            <p class="mt-4 text-lg frontend_main_inverted_color">
                                {!! $appHeaderBlockHeader['text'] !!}
                            </p>
                        @endif

                        <a href="{{ route('personal.new-hostel') }}" class="btn_frontend_action_big">
                            Publish Hostel
                        </a>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>

        <div
            class="top-auto bottom-0 left-0 right-0 w-full absolute pointer-events-none overflow-hidden"
            style="height: 70px;"
        >
            <svg
                class="absolute bottom-0 overflow-hidden"
                xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
                preserveAspectRatio="none"
                version="1.1"
                viewBox="0 0 2560 100"
                x="0"
                y="0"
            >
                <polygon
                    class="text-gray-700"
                    points="2560 0 2560 100 0 100"
                ></polygon>
            </svg>
        </div>
    </div>


    <section class="pb-20 bg-gray-300 -mt-24">
        <div class="container mx-auto px-4">


            <div class="flex flex-wrap items-center mt-16">
                @if(!empty($ourCompanyInfoBlock['name']) and !empty($ourCompanyInfoBlock['text']))
                    <div class="w-full md:w-6/12 px-2 mr-auto ml-auto">
                        <h3 class="text-3xl mb-2 frontend_content_text leading-normal">
                            {!! showAppIcon('our_company', 'frontend') !!}
                            {!! $ourCompanyInfoBlock['name'] !!}
                        </h3>
                        <p
                            class="text-lg font-light leading-relaxed mt-4 mb-4 frontend_content_text"
                        >
                            {!! $ourCompanyInfoBlock['text'] !!}
                        </p>
                    </div>
                @endif

                <div class="w-full md:w-5/12 px-2 mr-auto ml-auto">
                    <div
                        class="relative flex flex-col min-w-0 break-words bg-white w-full mb-6 shadow-lg rounded-lg bg-green-600"
                    >
                        <img
                            alt="..."
                            src="{{ \App\Library\Services\AppContent::BG_IMAGE_HOSTELS_GALLERY }}"
                            class="w-full align-middle rounded-t-lg"
                        />
                        <blockquote class="relative p-2 lg:p-6 mb-4">
                            <svg
                                preserveAspectRatio="none"
                                xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
                                viewBox="0 0 583 95"
                                class="absolute left-0 w-full block"
                                style="height: 95px; top: -94px;"
                            >
                                <polygon
                                    points="-30,95 583,95 583,65"
                                    class="text-green-600 fill-current"
                                ></polygon>
                            </svg>

                            <h4 class="text-xl font-bold frontend_main_inverted_color">
                                {!! $hostelsGalleryInfoBlock['name'] !!}
                            </h4>
                            @if(!empty($hostelsGalleryInfoBlock['text']))
                                <p class="text-md font-light mt-2 frontend_main_inverted_color">
                                    {!! $hostelsGalleryInfoBlock['text'] !!}
                                </p>
                            @endif

                        </blockquote>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>
        </div>
    </section>

    <section class="relative py-10">
        <div
            class="bottom-auto top-0 left-0 right-0 w-full absolute pointer-events-none overflow-hidden -mt-20"
            style="height: 80px;"
        >
            <svg
                class="absolute bottom-0 overflow-hidden"
                xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
                preserveAspectRatio="none"
                version="1.1"
                viewBox="0 0 2560 100"
                x="0"
                y="0"
            >
                <polygon
                    class="bg-gray-300"
                    points="2560 0 2560 100 0 100"
                ></polygon>
            </svg>

        </div>


        <div class="container mx-auto p-0 frontend_block_border rounded-lg">

            @if(count($hostelsDataRows) == 0)
                <div class="m-2 p-2 warning_text">
                    {!! showAppIcon('warning', 'frontend') !!}
                    No hostels found !
                </div>
            @endif

            @if(count($hostelsDataRows) > 0)
                <x-h2 class="frontend_subtitle">
                    {!! showAppIcon('image') !!}
                    {{ count($hostelsDataRows) }} {{ pluralize3( count($hostelsDataRows), 'no images', 'image', 'images' ) }}
                </x-h2>


                <div id="div_photos_container_id" class="block">
                    @if($debug)
                        <div class="main_gallery__blocks">
                            <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH START -->
                            @foreach($hostelsDataRows as $nextHostel)
                                @livewire('hostel.hostel-gallery-item', ['nextHostel' => $nextHostel, 'loop_index'=>
                                $loop->index])
                        @endforeach
                        <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH END -->
                        </div>
                    @else
                        <div
                            class="md:masonry-2-col lg:masonry-3-col box-border mx-auto before:box-inherit after:box-inherit">
                            <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH START -->
                            @foreach($hostelsDataRows as $nextHostel)
                                <div class="break-inside p-4 m-0 bg-gray-100 rounded-lg">
                                    @livewire('hostel.hostel-gallery-item', ['nextHostel' => $nextHostel, 'loop_index'=>
                                    $loop->index])
                                </div>
                            @endforeach
                        <!-- HOSTELS FOREACH END -->
                        </div>
                    @endif
                </div>

            @endif
        </div>
    </section>

    @if($debug)
        <script src="https://unpkg.com/masonry-layout@4/dist/masonry.pkgd.min.js"></script>
    @endif
    <script>

        function hostelsGalleyViewPageComponent() {
            return {
                onHostelsGalleyViewPageComponentInit: function () {
                    console.log('onHostelsGalleyViewPageComponentInit $debug::')
                    console.log('{{ $debug }}')


                    if ('{{ $debug }}' == '1') {
                        var container = document.querySelector('.main_gallery__blocks');
                        var msnry = new Masonry(container, {
                            columnWidth: 240,
                            // isFitWidth: true,
                            itemSelector: '.main_gallery__block',
                        });

                        setTimeout(setPhotosContainerHeight, 1000);  // But this method really helped
                    }

                },

            }
        } // function hostelsGalleyViewPageComponent() {

        function setPhotosContainerHeight() {
            console.log('setPhotosContainerHeight::')
            document.getElementById('div_photos_container_id').setAttribute("style", "height:100% !important");
            console.log('document.getElementById(div_photos_container_id).setAttribute("style"::')
            console.log(document.getElementById('div_photos_container_id').getAttribute("style"))

            // this.is_photos_container_loaded = true;
        }

    </script>

    <style>

        .main_gallery__blocks {
            display: -webkit-box;
            display: -ms-flexbox;
            display: flex;
            -webkit-box-align: start;
            -ms-flex-align: start;
            align-items: flex-start;
            -webkit-box-pack: start;
            -ms-flex-pack: start;
            justify-content: flex-start;
            -ms-flex-wrap: wrap;
            flex-wrap: wrap;
            width: calc(100% + 14px);
            margin: -7px;
        }

        .main_gallery__block {
            width: 100%;
            padding: 4px;
        }

        .main_gallery__link {
            width: 100%;
            height: 100%;
            position: absolute;
            top: 0;
            left: 0;
            opacity: 0;
            z-index: 2;
        }

        .main_gallery__content {
            width: 100%;
            height: 100%;
            position: relative;
        }

        .main_gallery__content img {
            width: 100%;
            height: 100%;
            -o-object-fit: cover;
            object-fit: cover;
        }

        .main_gallery__content:before {
            content: '';
            position: absolute;
            left: 0;
            top: 0;
            width: 100%;
            height: 100%;
            background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
            opacity: 0;
            -webkit-transition: 0.3s opacity;
            -o-transition: 0.3s opacity;
            transition: 0.3s opacity;
        }

        .main_gallery__content:hover:before {
            opacity: 1;
        }

        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__info,
        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__comments,
        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description,
        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__sticker_mark {
            opacity: 1;
        }

        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description {
            color: #FFD846;
        }

        .main_gallery__description {
            display: block;
            width: 100%;
            font-weight: 500;
            font-size: 18px;
            letter-spacing: 0.03em;
            color: #fff;
            padding: 0 0 11px 23px;
            position: absolute;
            left: 0;
            bottom: 0;
            -webkit-transition: 0.3s color;
            -o-transition: 0.3s color;
            transition: 0.3s color;
        }

        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description,
        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__sticker_mark {
            opacity: 1;
        }

        .main_gallery__content:hover .main_gallery__description {
            color: #FFD846;
        }

        @media screen and (max-width: 767px) {
            .main_gallery__description {
                font-size: 14px;
                padding: 0 0 15px 15px;
            }
        }

        @media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
            .main_gallery__description {
                font-size: 12px;
                padding: 0 0 10px 10px;
            }
        }


    </style>

</div>

and resources/views/livewire/hostel/hostel-gallery-item.blade.php with template for any image :

<div>

    <div class="main_gallery__block" >
        <div class="main_gallery__content">
            <a href="{{ route('hostel-view-page', $nextHostel->slug ) }}" class="main_gallery__link"></a>

            @if(!empty($nextHostel['filenameData']))
                <img src="{{$nextHostel['filenameData']['image_url']}}" alt="">
            @else
                <img src="/img/hostels-gallery.jpg" alt="{{ $nextHostel['name'] }}">
            @endif
            <p class="main_gallery__description">{{$nextHostel['id']}}::{{$nextHostel['name']}}</p>

        </div>
    </div>
</div>

Actually I would prefer to use the second way, as I want to master this library, but why results are some ugly and how it can be fixed?

Thanks!