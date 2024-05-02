Masonry Layout in CSS: the great debate

There’s a really interesting discussion going on at the moment about the best way to implement “masonry” layout in CSS. In the Apple corner is Jen Simmons, who’s written this really interesting article about why masonry layout should be a part of CSS Grid:

WebKit – 19 Apr 24 Help us invent CSS Grid Level 3, aka “Masonry” layout If you’ve been making websites for years, you know how frustrating it was to lay out a web page with CSS floats.

In the Google corner is Rachel Andrew, who has written a really compelling article about why masonry layout should be its own separate layout method ( display: masonry or something like that):

I encourage you to read through these two arguments and see which you’re convinced by. After careful consideration, I’m siding with Rachel Andrew (even though I love the idea of grid-template-rows: masonry ). But she really knows her stuff, and the issues she highlights over mixing Grid and masonry layout should give us pause.