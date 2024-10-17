Why is my JavaScript not properly updating the CSS styles of an element on my webpage?

Hi everyone,

I’m having trouble with my JavaScript code not updating the CSS styles of an element on my webpage. Here are the specifics:

HTML Structure: I have a <div> element with an ID of #myDiv that I want to style dynamically.

document.getElementById('myDiv').style.backgroundColor = 'blue';

I’m testing this in [insert browser name, e.g., Chrome, Firefox]. Issues: The background color does not change when I run the code. I’ve checked the console, and there are no error messages.

I’ve already tried:

Ensuring the JavaScript runs after the DOM has fully loaded by placing it at the end of the body tag.

Verifying that the ID matches correctly in the HTML.

What could be causing this issue? Any suggestions for troubleshooting or fixing it would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks!