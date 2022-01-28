Why images got 0 dimensions whem masonry is appled?

JavaScript

I have pages with custom html/css design and haging grids with images I try apply masonry
when on page opned several rows are shown and any next click on “More photos” more rows are uploaded with ajax request.

container.blade.php :

        <div class="main_gallery__head">
            <p class="main_gallery__title"> {{ $defaultCompilation->title ?? '' }}</p>
        </div>

        <div id="div_compilation_with_photos_container" class="compilations-grid-images-container">
        </div>

    </div>

    <div id="div_show_more_photos">
        <a onclick="javascript:loadPhotosOfCompilation(true)" class="nomination-new__btn-more"
           style="cursor: pointer">
            <svg class="nomination-new__arr-down">
                <use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#arr-down"></use>
            </svg>
            Ещё фото
        </a>
    </div>
</div>

and file with rows added on any click “More photos” :

@foreach($photosOfCompilation as $nextPhotosOfCompilation)
    @if(!empty($nextPhotosOfCompilation->media_image_url) and !empty($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->name) )

        <div class="main_gallery__block grid-compilation-image">
            <div class="main_gallery__content">

                <a href="{{ route('one_photo', [ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->slug.'.'.$nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_id, 'compilations.' . $nextPhotosOfCompilation->compilation_id ]) }}" class="main_gallery__link"></a>

                <img src="{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->media_image_url }}" alt="">

                @foreach($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->photoNominations as $nextPhotoNomination)
                    <div data-tooltip data-tooltip-theme="theme-dark"
                         title="{{$nextPhotoNomination->nomination->title}}"
                         class="sticker_mark main_gallery__sticker_mark color-1"
                         style="fill : {{ $nextPhotoNomination->nomination->color }} !important; color: white !important;"
                    >
                        <svg class="sticker_mark__bg">
                            <use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#sticker_mark"></use>
                        </svg>
                        <svg class="sticker_mark__lightning">
                            <use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#lightning"></use>
                        </svg>
                    </div>
                @endforeach


                <div class="main_gallery__info">
                    <div class="main_gallery__user">
                        <img src="{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->avatar_media_image_url }}" alt="">
                        <p class="main_gallery__user-name"><a
                                href="photographer_page.html">{{  $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->id  }}->{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->owner['name'] ?? '' }}</a>
                        </p>
                    </div>

                    @if($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_likes_count > 0)
                        <div class="main_gallery__likes">
                            <svg class="icon icon-like">
                                <use xlink:href="/img/icons.svg#like"/>
                            </svg>
                            <span> {{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_likes_count }}</span>
                        </div>
                    @endif
                </div>

            </div>
        </div>

    @endif
@endforeach

and when I run page without masonry I have grid of images. Please look at page :

http://photographers.my-demo-apps.tk/compilation_with_photos/лучшие-фото-месяца.2

But if to add 1 more parameter for debug mode :
LINKABOVE/1

then Masonry is inited (is is reflected in browser’s console) but all images have 0 width/height
and are not visible : https://prnt.sc/26kqajm

Why so and how that can be fixed ?

Thanks!