CSS position change on page load

The site with demo content loads up strangely with big gaps between posts.

After refreshing the page the gaps will be gone and it looks normal.

The same behaviour is when resizing the browser window.



Is anyone able to identify why this happens?

The site seems to be built with some WP builder and I don’t have the access to admin panel yet. The article cells have the code like this:

style="width: 308px; position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0px;"

Site URL: birdot dot com