CSS position change on page load

I still can’t access the page but from the html posted it looks like a js problem anyway as the styles are being written inline which suggests they are dynamically added.
I’m guessing some sort of addon like Masonry is being used and that is renowned for content overflowing on each other unless special precautions are taken.
Another reason for content overflowing is when the images width and height are not being added in the html width and height attributes.
e.g.
<img src="img.gif" alt="pic" width="560" height="300" >
Those attributes need to be correct and in place in the html.
Without those natural width and height attributes the browser won’t be able to calculate how big the image is even if you resize or set the size in css. It will only know once it has loaded and cached the image which is why a refresh or a reflow is required.
Also absolutely placing all your content is bad if you are doing this yourself. Its ok for something like masonry to do it because it is reorganising the content but inevitably it causes issues.