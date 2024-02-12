Why does CURL behave strangely

Hello house,
Please i need clarification on why curl returntransfer is acting wild.
I don’t want to get output or response from the page or url i made a curl post request to, so the idea is to set CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, false); using boolen false
However i noticed
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, false);
does not work as output are returned.
But using string false like this
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, ‘false’);
This works and no output is returned
Why is it behaving like this instead of the recommended using boolen