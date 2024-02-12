Why does CURL behave strangely

Hello house,

Please i need clarification on why curl returntransfer is acting wild.

I don’t want to get output or response from the page or url i made a curl post request to, so the idea is to set CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, false); using boolen false

However i noticed

CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, false);

does not work as output are returned.

But using string false like this

CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, ‘false’);

This works and no output is returned

Why is it behaving like this instead of the recommended using boolen