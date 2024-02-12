Why does CURL behave strangely

How exactly would Javascript differentiate between:
This is good return data
and
PHP Error: Unexpected $end in file
? They’re both just strings.
If the page returns a status code that is not 200, the engine on the requesting end CAN react to it, but only after the response is received.
I just dont see what you’re trying to say should happen. Let me lay it out step by step, and you can tell me where you think something magically different happens.
- Client A Request is sent to endpoint.php to Server B.
- That request goes through the internet.
- B’s HTTP server (apache, nginx, etc) receives the request.
- B starts the PHP engine, and hands the engine the information received in the request.
- PHP parses endpoint.php, with the information received.
- PHP generates an error.
- B’s HTTP server takes whatever HTTP status code PHP tells it to use, and whatever response body is there, and responds to A with it.
- The response goes through the internet.
- A receives the response, and parses it.
- A can see the HTTP status code, and react to it (200, good, 400, bad, etc).