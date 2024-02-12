Why does CURL behave strangely

How exactly would Javascript differentiate between:

This is good return data

and

PHP Error: Unexpected $end in file

? They’re both just strings.

If the page returns a status code that is not 200, the engine on the requesting end CAN react to it, but only after the response is received.

I just dont see what you’re trying to say should happen. Let me lay it out step by step, and you can tell me where you think something magically different happens.

  1. Client A Request is sent to endpoint.php to Server B.
  2. That request goes through the internet.
  3. B’s HTTP server (apache, nginx, etc) receives the request.
  4. B starts the PHP engine, and hands the engine the information received in the request.
  5. PHP parses endpoint.php, with the information received.
  6. PHP generates an error.
  7. B’s HTTP server takes whatever HTTP status code PHP tells it to use, and whatever response body is there, and responds to A with it.
  8. The response goes through the internet.
  9. A receives the response, and parses it.
  10. A can see the HTTP status code, and react to it (200, good, 400, bad, etc).